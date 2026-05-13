Rwanda: Mutiganda Wa Nkunda Selected for Durban Filmmart 2026

Rwandan filmmaker Mutiganda wa Nkunda is among 36 African creatives selected for the 17th edition of the Durban FilmMart, Africa's leading film finance and co-production market, scheduled to take place from October 9-12 in Durban, South Africa.

Nkunda's feature film project, Mother Theresa, produced by Faustin Shema, was selected among 10 fiction feature projects chosen for the prestigious Pitch and Finance Forum. The platform offers filmmakers an opportunity to present their projects to potential investors, distributors and co-production partners from across Africa and beyond.

Originally trained in Agriculture, Nkunda transitioned into film journalism and filmmaking after graduating in 2013, gradually establishing himself as one of Rwanda's most recognised storytellers in both film and television.

His debut feature film, Nameless, won the Best Screenplay award at FESPACO, widely regarded as Africa's premier film festival.

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Over the years, Nkunda has built a diverse body of work spanning short films, television dramas and feature productions, often focusing on contemporary Rwandan society and the lived experiences of women.

Details surrounding Mother Theresa remain under wraps ahead of the Durban pitch sessions, although the project joins a strong lineup of African stories targeting the international market.

This year's Durban FilmMart selection features eight animation projects, 10 fiction features, 10 documentary features and seven television series from countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, South Africa, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ahead of the in-person market sessions in October, selected filmmakers will also participate in online mentorship programmes with industry experts aimed at refining their projects for investors and collaborators.