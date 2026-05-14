Africa: 'I'm Incredibly Proud of My Record' On Africa, Macron Tells RFI

French President Emmanuel Macron says he is proud of how France's relationships with countries in Africa have evolved under his leadership. Speaking to RFI at the close of the Africa Forward summit in Nairobi, Kenya, he hailed progress towards a "partnership of equals".

The nine years since Macron took office have seen "profound changes" in France's relations with the African continent, the president said.

Where ties have historically been shaped by the legacy of French colonialism, Macron made resetting the dynamic an early priority of his presidency.

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Speaking to RFI on Tuesday in a joint interview with France24 and TV5Monde, he said his goal had been to "reinvent" France's relationship with African nations and "fully recognise that it is a partnership of equals".

He pointed to joint investment, new security agreements, vaccine technology transfer and the restitution of looted artefacts as examples of how his administration has pursued this reboot.

"I have no regrets," Macron said. "I have immense ambition for this continent that I love, which is a treasure for the world, the youngest and most dynamic continent on the planet. I want our young people in France to understand that their future is bound up in this continent.

"Africa will succeed, and we will succeed alongside it."

From aid to investment

While Macron acknowledged that France had cut back development aid to Africa as the country struggles to shrink its deficit, he said part of rethinking relations was to shift from aid to investment.

"It's not budgetary aid that African countries want," he said, citing comments by Kenyan President William Ruto. "Above all, it's investment."

Macron hailed the €23 billion of private investment - €14 billion from French businesses and €9 billion from African investors - that the Africa Forward summit has mobilised, saying the funds would "create jobs and change lives".

The event "brought together French and African entrepreneurs for the first time", he said. "It's about private funding, projects we're designing together and co-investment."

Spotlight on Africa: Does the Africa Forward summit signal a fresh start?

Military reset

The Africa Forward summit was France's first to be held in an English-speaking country on the African continent, illustrating the changing scope of its African partnerships.

Rather than seeking to maintain influence only in countries that used to be under French rule, Macron has pushed for new alliances no longer based primarily on historical or linguistic ties - for example with Nigeria.

At the same time, France has sharply reduced its military presence in West and Central Africa, withdrawing troops from several former colonies including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.

Macron said French security partnerships in Africa today are "much healthier". France's large military footprint used to offer fuel to its opponents, he suggested, who pointed to prominent foreign bases as evidence that France was trying to "recolonise" parts of the continent.

Insisting that France should continue to provide military assistance when asked, he hit back at the idea that the country should pull out of Africa altogether. "I think we need to put an end to this idea that, deep down, you have to be disrespectful towards France to be a true African."

Macron's Africa 'reset' stumbles as leaders call out colonial overtones

'Ingratitude' in Mali

Macron had particular criticism for the military authorities that seized power in Mali and cut ties with France in favour of closer relations with Russia. The junta now finds itself fighting back a joint offensive by Tuareg separatists and jihadists.

Saying his thoughts were with the people of Mali, Macron called out "decisions taken by coup leaders who chose to ally themselves with private and quasi-public Russian militias that prioritised their own safety over the fight against terrorism".

Looking back on France's counterterrorism operation there, he said Paris could have pushed Mali's former leaders harder to follow up with development projects and political dialogue.

But he slammed the anti-French forces that went on to seize power and demand the withdrawal of France's troops.

"We were met with ingratitude and a great deal of misinformation," he said. "And I very much blame the leaders and all those who made those unacceptable remarks. Nevertheless, it is the people of Mali who are suffering now - it is the whole region that is suffering."

Macron rejected the idea that anti-French sentiment, shared by the military governments of Niger and Burkina Faso, was widespread among young people in Africa - instead accusing outside agitators of stoking opposition.

"There are some young people who are influenced by certain activists whose views are often given a lot of attention, and who also repeat the narratives put forward by other powers who are the true colonisers of the 21st century - namely, the Russians and others," he said.

"But when we set the record straight, as we must, there is no reason not to love France today."

Macron seeks to reset France's Africa policy amid shrinking influence

Diplomatic efforts

France continues to back international efforts to end conflicts on the continent.

Asked about the situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the AFC/M23 rebel group - backed by Rwanda - is battling the government for control of mineral-rich territory in the east, Macron called for mediation led by the African Union.

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After brokering a peace deal that failed to end the fighting, the United States has imposed sanctions on the Rwandan army and others it accused of fuelling the conflict.

Macron expressed reservations about following suit. "I think that if everyone is now rushing to follow the Americans' lead in isolating Rwanda, there is little chance of persuading Rwanda to adopt a cooperative policy," he said. "Personally, I have more faith in the value of dialogue with the two main leaders."

He also called for peace efforts in Sudan, which is now in its fourth year of a war between the army and paramilitary forces.

Saying France wanted to see a ceasefire as soon as possible, Macron urged countries to pressure outside powers that he said were fuelling the conflict with funds and weapons.

"One of the objectives for the coming months is to bring them together around the same table... so that they cease this support and resume a dialogue that will bring about a civilian solution."

France has also made a point of seeking "to make Africa's voice heard on major crises" beyond the continent, according to Macron.

With the war in the Middle East disrupting global shipping, impacting African agriculture and driving up prices, the president said he would make reopening the Strait of Hormuz "the absolute priority" when France hosts other G7 leaders in June.