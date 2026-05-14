South Africa: Recycled Plastics for Food Use Require Stronger Safeguards, Warn UN Food Security Experts

Recycled plastics could help reduce the world's growing waste crisis, but only if food packaging is carefully regulated to prevent contamination, according to a new analysis from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The UN food security agency warns that recycled plastics and alternative packaging materials can help reduce waste, but only if recycling systems are carefully managed to prevent harmful chemicals migrating into food.

"Plastic waste is a growing global problem. Better and more effective recycling is fundamental and is part of the solution," said Vittorio Fattori, a food security officer at FAO.

"While we need to be better at reducing plastic pollution and improving recycling, we need to make sure that by trying to solve one problem in one area, we don't create new ones."

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Food packaging plays a central role in modern food systems by preserving quality, extending shelf life and reducing food loss. The sector is growing rapidly, with the market projected to grow from an estimated $505 billion in 2024 to more than $815 billion by 2030.

Yet the growth of plastic packaging has fuelled environmental concerns. Less than 10 per cent of global plastic waste has been recycled so far, although that share is expected to rise as countries pursue sustainability goals.

A complex recycling stream

Unlike many other recycled products, food packaging must meet strict chemical safety standards.

Plastic food containers and wrappers can contain thousands of substances used during manufacturing, including stabilizers, coatings, pigments and plasticizers. Additional contaminants may enter during the recycling process through improper sorting, environmental exposure or previous consumer use.

The FAO analysis also found that recycled plastics can contain higher levels of substances such as metals, flame retardants, phthalates and persistent organic pollutants than newly produced plastics.

Experts stress that recycled plastics approved for food use can be as safe as virgin plastics when they undergo rigorous cleaning, decontamination and regulatory review. In the European Union (EU), for example, authorized recycled food-contact materials must meet the same standards as new plastics.

"The report's main finding is: while recycled plastic and alternative food contact materials can offer environmental benefits, they can also raise some important food safety questions," Mr. Fattori said.

"Applying [the principles of a] circular economy is important, it's fundamental. But it must be done right."

The analysis also examines alternative packaging materials, including bioplastics, plant fibres and protein-based materials, which are increasingly promoted as more sustainable substitutes for conventional plastics.

But "bio-based" does not always mean biodegradable. Some materials derived from renewable sources, such as corn or sugarcane, are chemically similar to fossil fuel-based plastics, while others break down only under specific conditions.

The report warns that plant-based packaging may introduce risks linked to agriculture, including pesticide residues, toxins and heavy metals. Protein-based materials may also allow allergens, such as gluten, to migrate into food.

Like conventional plastics, many alternatives also rely on chemical additives to improve performance and some still lack sufficient long-term safety data.

Microplastics poorly understood

The analysis also addresses growing public concern over microplastics and nanoplastics found in food and beverages. Scientists have detected tiny plastic particles in human blood, lungs, breast milk and placentas, confirming widespread exposure.

But regulators lack reliable and harmonized methods to consistently detect and measure those particles, making it difficult to assess clear risks to human health.

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The report notes that recycling facilities themselves can contribute to microplastic pollution, particularly during mechanical recycling processes that break plastics into smaller fragments.

"It all has to start with well-controlled recycling processes, including cleaning and removal of chemical contaminants," Mr. Fattori said.

The findings are expected to inform ongoing discussions at the Codex Alimentarius Commission, the international food standards body established by FAO and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Countries currently apply different regulatory approaches to recycled plastics and food-contact materials, creating challenges for trade and consumer protection, the report notes.

"Our role is to provide support to countries in terms of, first, harmonizing for example regulations on food safety implication related to packaging materials," Mr. Fattori said.

According to the report, harmonized global standards would help countries strengthen science-based food safety systems while helping countries reduce plastic waste.