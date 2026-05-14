Africa: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - How They Stack Up On Reusing Waste

analysis

The global economy still largely follows a simple pattern: extract natural resources, manufacture products, use them and then throw them away. This "take, make, dispose" model has driven economic growth for decades. But increasing use of resources has also damaged the environment, contributing to climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Circular economies could be a solution. The idea is to keep materials in use for as long as possible through reuse, repair and recycling. In this way, goods circulate within the economy rather than ending up on dumpsites as waste.

For rapidly developing economies, this approach is becoming increasingly important.

We are researchers working on waste management, circular economy and sustainability transitions in emerging economies.

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In a recent book chapter, we looked at how the original Brics countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - deal with climate change adaptation and pursue sustainability. (Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have since joined Brics.)

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We chose to study these countries because they are among the world's largest emerging economies. They face similar challenges of demand for resources and goods and growing amounts of waste. This makes them important case studies for understanding circular economy transitions at scale.

We reviewed existing research on the countries' policies, technologies and business models to identify the main opportunities, challenges and policy lessons.

Our findings show that circular economy practices are emerging in the countries we studied, but not at the same pace. China stands out as the most advanced. It has strong national circular economy policies and implements these on a large scale.

Brazil and India have made moderate progress, mainly through bio-based systems that use natural products like plants to create environmentally friendly products and chemicals. They've also set up innovative ways of recycling.

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In contrast, Russia focuses mainly on recycling industrial waste. South Africa is lagging behind because it doesn't have enough recycling facilities and doesn't put all its circular economy policies into practice.

The way countries manage resources and waste will shape the quality of urban life, public health and economic opportunities for millions of people.

Why Brics countries face growing pressure

Globally, cities generate more than 2 billion tonnes of waste that is sent to local garbage dumps each year. This will increase as populations grow and consume more and more.

The Brics countries account for more than 40% of the world's population and roughly a quarter of global economic output. These economies have urbanised rapidly and their industries have expanded, increasing the demand for raw materials, energy and manufactured goods.

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This growth has also produced large volumes of waste. But recycling levels remain relatively modest. China currently has the highest recycling rate among the group, recycling about 38% of its waste. Brazil recycles roughly 29%, and India about 24%. Russia and South Africa recycle much smaller shares, at approximately 14% and 12% respectively.

To sustain economic growth while reducing waste and pressure on the environment, our research suggests that these countries must move fast to adopt circular economy practices.

Circular economy in practice

Brazil:Brazil has developed bioenergy and waste management practices that reuse agricultural residues and improve recycling systems in universities and municipalities. In cities such as Curitiba, residents can exchange recyclable waste for food or transport benefits, improving both recycling rates and social welfare.

Russia:Russia has focused largely on recycling industrial waste. For example, it has promoted the development of "eco-technoparks". These house waste processing facilities next to factories so that industrial waste can be used to make new goods. This reduces the amount of waste going to landfills and improves efficiency.

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India:India has experimented with "urban mining". This is where valuable materials are recovered from electronic waste and reintroduced into manufacturing. For example, India's e-waste recycling system recovers metals such as gold and copper from discarded electronics.

China:China has some of the most ambitious circular economy policies among the original Brics countries. Several cities have introduced large-scale recycling programmes and mandatory waste-sorting systems where households must separate their waste into four categories, or pay a fine.

South Africa:South Africa has begun bringing circular economy ideas into green supply chains. This involves redesigning how products are sourced, produced, transported and disposed of so that materials are reused, waste is minimised, and environmental impacts are reduced. For example, using recycled materials and reducing packaging.

Sustainable manufacturing is another example. South Africa has introduced Extended Producer Responsibility regulations. These require manufacturers to take responsibility for the waste generated by their products across their whole life cycles. This encourages companies to design goods that are easier to reuse or recycle.

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Petco brings together producers to manage the extended producer responsibility schemes for packaging in South Africa. It supports collection, recycling, design, and markets to reduce waste and advance a circular economy.

South Africa could speed ahead if it adopted more practices of other Brics countries.

Opportunities for innovation

Circular systems not only reduce waste and lower environmental impacts, they can also create new industries focused on recycling, repair services and re-manufacturing (restoring used products to an almost-new condition). These are badly needed in all the Brics countries and across the African continent.

Read more: African digital innovators are turning plastic waste into value - but there are gaps

Digital tools such as artificial intelligence, big data and smart waste-management systems can help. For example, smart bins fitted with sensors can alert collection trucks when they are full. Artificial intelligence systems can automatically separate plastics, metals and paper on conveyor belts in seconds.

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Brics countries have large consumer markets. So any new innovations like these could also support the growth of new economic sectors centred on sustainability, and create new layers of jobs.

What needs to happen next

Governments need clear strategies that promote recycling, encourage sustainable production and support resource efficiency.

A major barrier to circular economies in the countries we studied is poor coordination. Fragmented regulations across government levels and sectors, such as municipalities handling waste while national bodies set standards, make it unclear who is responsible for certain tasks.

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Another problem is the lack of recycling facilities, waste processing systems and technologies that allow materials to be recovered and reused efficiently.

Businesses might also need incentives to participate in the circular economy as they tend to value short-term profits over sustainability.

Investment by governments and the private sector in green technologies and improved data systems for monitoring how waste and resources are flowing will also be important.

Aifani Confidence Tahulela, Researcher, Durban University of Technology

Fulufhelo Netswera, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Postgraduate Studies, University of Venda