Sudan: French President Emmanuel Macron - 'War in Sudan Fuelled By External Forces'

Nairobi — French President Emmanuel Macron has described the situation in Sudan as "mass crimes, war crimes, and a catastrophic humanitarian situation," while avoiding the term "genocide," considering that to be a matter for historians and judges. Macron called the belligerents "warlords dividing the country."

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, Macron asserted that the war in Sudan is fuelled by "external forces that finance the warring parties to enhance their influence," calling for an immediate ceasefire and a halt to all forms of external support.

He also stressed the need to continue humanitarian work, recalling the humanitarian and political conference organised by France on Sudan, and the recent European initiatives to support civilians.

The French president added that France supported the civilian transition after the Sudanese revolution and welcomed the government of Abdullah Hamdok before the situation turned into a conflict between "warlords dividing the country."