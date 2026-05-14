Sudan: MSF Warns of Surge in Drone Attacks On Civilian Areas Across Sudan

Paris / Khartoum — International medical NGO Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders / MSF) warns of an alarming escalation in drone attacks across Sudan, saying civilians are increasingly being targeted in strikes on markets, hospitals, roads and other public spaces far from active frontlines.

According to figures MSF cites by the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), nearly 350 drone attacks are recorded across Sudan since the beginning of 2026. The attacks mainly affect parts of Kordofan, Darfur, White Nile and Blue Nile states, although other regions are also hit.

The medical charity says the growing use of drones by the warring parties is worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, with attacks disrupting aid deliveries, restricting the movement of medical teams and deepening fear among communities struggling to survive more than three years of conflict.

The NGO's statement echoes remarks reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who says at least 880 civilians were killed in drone strikes across Sudan between January and April this year, which accounted for more than 80 per cent of all civilian deaths linked to the conflict during that period.

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It also chimes with comments made in an interview with Radio Dabanga by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yett, who laments that "the renewed drone attacks in Blue Nile, Khartoum, and other parts of Sudan pose an exponential threat to children".

MSF's new statement says that teams operating in several affected areas have witnessed attacks taking place dangerously close to humanitarian workers. In one instance, strikes reportedly occur within 100 metres of aid staff.

According to figures cited by the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), nearly 350 drone attacks are recorded across Sudan since the beginning of 2026. The attacks mainly affect parts of Kordofan, Darfur, White Nile and Blue Nile states, although other regions are also hit.

INSO's data indicates that civilian infrastructure increasingly comes under attack. Of the recorded incidents, 31 strike roads, 28 hit commercial facilities, 11 target health facilities, while displacement camps and schools are also affected.

MSF says many of the strikes take place in broad daylight and in areas where civilians gather in large numbers, raising concerns over the apparent expansion of attacks beyond conventional military targets.

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"The escalation in drone strikes is not only killing and injuring civilians, but is also severely disrupting humanitarian operations," the organisation says.

Aid agencies repeatedly warn that Sudan's conflict pushes millions of people into severe food insecurity and displaces vast numbers from their homes, while healthcare services in many areas collapse or become inaccessible.

MSF calls on all parties to end the indiscriminate use of drones and to uphold protections for civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian workers under international humanitarian law. The organisation also urges the combatants to guarantee safe and sustained access for humanitarian assistance.