Uganda: Babalanda Pledges Anti-Corruption Fight, Better Services for Budiope West

Milly Babalanda, Member of Parliament for Budiope West Constituency, has pledged to prioritise corruption-free service delivery, youth and women empowerment, and improved social services after taking the oath of allegiance as a member of Uganda's 12th Parliament.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in, Babalanda said her focus in Parliament would be to ensure that the development concerns of her constituency are addressed at the national level.

"My priority in this 12th legislative assembly is to fully represent the people of the Budiope West Constituency in Parliament," she said.

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She identified roads, healthcare, education, and economic opportunities for young people and women among the key areas she intends to champion during her term in office.

Babalanda also vowed to push for transparent and accountable service delivery, saying corruption continues to undermine government programmes intended to benefit ordinary citizens.

The legislator thanked voters in Budiope West for entrusting her with the mandate and pledged to work closely with the National Resistance Movement government and fellow legislators to deliver tangible development.

"I pledge to work with my honourable colleagues, the NRM government, and all stakeholders to bring tangible progress to our constituency," she said.

She further pledged accountability to her constituents, the ruling party, and the country, describing her oath as a solemn commitment to uphold the Constitution and serve with honesty and diligence.