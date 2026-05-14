Ethiopia's PM Abiy Urges Sweeping Reform of Multilateral Institutions Amid Shifting Global Order

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called for urgent reforms of multilateral institutions, arguing that their legitimacy now depends on their ability to adapt and respond effectively to a rapidly changing global order.

Speaking at the National Palace during events marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, PM Abiy reflected on the historical purpose of the institution--born from the devastation of global war and founded on ideals of human dignity, justice, and social progress.

Yet, he warned that a widening gap between global commitments and real-world implementation is undermining those founding principles.

The Prime Minister drew on Ethiopia's own historical experience with international cooperation, recalling the country's encounter with the collapse of the League of Nations system.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said that experience exposed the limits of collective security at the time, but also left a lasting lesson: the importance of maintaining cooperation without illusion or cynicism.

Prime Minister Abiy further emphasized that today's world--shaped by complex conflicts, climate pressures, and rapid technological change, demands a United Nations that is more representative and aligned with contemporary realities.

Central to this vision, he argued, is stronger representation for Africa in global decision-making structures, which he said would enhance both fairness and institutional credibility.

He added that African nations are increasingly prepared to take on greater responsibility in shaping a more stable and legitimate international order.

The Prime Minister also urged the global community to act with greater urgency on pressing challenges including peace and security, climate change, and technological transformation.

He expressed appreciation for UN leadership, specifically Secretary-General António Guterres and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, praising their engagement with Africa and commitment to multilateral dialogue.

Concluding his remarks, Premier Abiy reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to an inclusive and effective multilateral system, stressing that cooperation remains the most reliable path toward global peace and shared progress.