Ethiopia: Guterres Praises Ethiopia's Multilateral Leadership, Calls for Urgent Global Governance Reform

Addis Ababa — United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has lauded Ethiopia's enduring commitment to international cooperation and its pivotal role as a champion of multilateralism.

Speaking at the National Palace during the launch of a commemorative stamp series marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Guterres highlighted the deep-rooted partnership between the organization and Ethiopia, which stands as one of its 51 original founding members.

The Secretary-General emphasized that Ethiopia's status as an ancient civilization that successfully preserved its independence while most of the continent faced colonial division serves as a testament to its national strength.

He noted that those with a solid past tend to have a solid future and commended the rapid transformation of Addis Ababa into a significant global diplomatic hub that continues to evolve with remarkable speed.

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The Secretary-General further underscored the necessity of reforming global governance structures, specifically the United Nations Security Council and international financial institutions, to ensure just representation for Africa.

He described Ethiopia's claim for a reformed UN and a permanent African presence on the Security Council as very legitimate, stressing the need to redress historical injustices.

Guterres pointed out that many existing global institutions were created when most of the African continent was still under colonial domination, yet Africa was fortunately represented from the beginning by Ethiopia.

He also called for increased participation of developing nations in decision-making processes within global financial institutions, noting that African countries like Ethiopia are currently at the forefront of economic development and demonstrating remarkable resilience.

In his concluding remarks, António Guterres reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to being a dedicated partner in supporting Ethiopia's national and regional efforts to consolidate peace and spur development.

He acknowledged the distinguished service of Ethiopian men and women in UN peace operations and humanitarian efforts worldwide, highlighting that the partnership between the UN and Ethiopia remains essential for building a better future for the continent.

The Secretary-General emphasized that the core promises of the United Nations--peace, justice, and prosperity--remain as urgent today as they were eight decades ago and noted that the world continues to count on Ethiopia's leadership in the journey forward.