Africa CEO Forum Kicks Off in Kigali

African political and business leaders, investors, and senior executives are gathering in Kigali for the opening of the 2026 edition of the Africa CEO Forum on May 14, setting the stage for two days of high-level discussions on Africa's economic future.

Kigali, hosting the forum for the third time, is expected to welcome about 2,800 participants from more than 70 countries.

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This year's forum is being held under the theme, "Scale or Fail: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership," with discussions expected to focus on how African economies and businesses can move from fragmented growth to large-scale competitiveness.

Organisers say the forum is the largest international gathering dedicated to Africa's private sector, positioning it as a platform for investment discussions, partnerships and policy dialogue between governments and businesses.

Over the next two days, participants will take part in more than 70 panel discussions, side events, public-private workshops and closed-door roundtables covering sectors such as technology ecosystems, energy, finance, healthcare, logistics, infrastructure, agriculture, food security and industrial transformation.

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Several high-profile African leaders have already arrived in Kigali ahead of the opening ceremony.

They include Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya, Kenya's President William Samoei Ruto, Togo's President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbé, Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, and Côte d'Ivoire's Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé.

Other expected arrivals include Gabon's President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema and Mozambique's President Daniel Chapo.

Day one of the forum will feature the official opening ceremony which is expected to be presided over by President Paul Kagame together with Jean Guy Afrika CEO of RDB, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC, and Amir Ben Yahmed, CEO of Jeune Afrique Media Group.

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Key discussions on the first day are expected to focus on regional integration, investment mobilisation, industrialisation, energy transition and the role of the private sector in driving Africa's growth agenda.

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Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba, the CEO of Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) described the forum as the apex gathering of corporate leaders on the continent.

"The focus is on Africa and how we can develop and lean on each other. The key point is how Africa should organise itself better, and the need to discuss the new economic order for the continent," he said.

A major focus throughout the forum will be on how African countries can reduce trade barriers, harmonise regulations and improve connectivity to enable businesses to scale across borders.

Beyond policy discussions, the forum is also expected to serve as a platform for investment deals, partnerships and business networking, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, finance, energy and the digital economy.

The forum will also host the Africa CEO Forum Awards, recognising companies and leaders contributing to Africa's economic transformation through innovation, investment and business growth.