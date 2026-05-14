South Africa: Thirteen Senior Police in Court Today, and Over 25 On Paid Suspensions As Crime Surges

13 May 2026
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Lisa Schickerling MP

The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes with grave concern that thirteen senior members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are appearing in court today, while more than 25 senior officers remain on paid suspension. Those implicated span the upper ranks of the SAPS, including Generals, Major-Generals, Brigadiers, Colonels, one Captain and a Sergeant, in addition to senior managerial positions such as a Divisional Commissioner.

This concentration of cases at leadership level raises serious concerns about the stability and integrity of policing at a time when violent crime continues to escalate in the country.

While all individuals are entitled to the presumption of innocence, the scale and seniority of those involved point to a systemic breakdown in accountability within the SAPS.

South Africans cannot be expected to feel safe when those entrusted with enforcing the law are under investigation themselves or are being paid with public funds while not serving.

The DA believes urgent intervention is required. The Minister of Police must account to Parliament on steps to stabilise SAPS leadership, fast-track disciplinary processes, and ensure consequence management. Without decisive action, public trust will continue to erode while communities are left exposed to rising crime.

Read the original article on DA.

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