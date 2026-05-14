Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights 'Shared History, Shared Future' As Ethiopia Marks 80 Years of UN Ties

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored the long-standing partnership between Ethiopia and the United Nations, describing it as "a shared history and a shared future built on the commitment to live together in peace."

Ethiopia has released a special commemorative stamp collection to mark the United Nations' 80-year journey, under the theme "To Live Together in Peace."

The stamps highlight key milestones in Ethiopia-UN relations and the country's historic role in global diplomacy and peacekeeping.

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Speaking at the launch event tonight, the Prime Minister said the four-stamp series captures defining moments of this partnership--from Ethiopia's participation in the signing of the UN Charter in San Francisco in 1945, to its contributions to peacekeeping operations in the Congo, and hosting the first-ever United Nations Security Council meeting held on African soil.

He noted that the stamps will be distributed to 192 countries through the Universal Postal Union, serving as a lasting tribute to a legacy shared across generations and nations.

Prime Minister Abiy also expressed appreciation to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and his team for their leadership in promoting peace, development, and human rights during what he described as a challenging period in global affairs.

"The UN endures because nations keep choosing dialogue over division," he said.

The Premier also reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to multilateral cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

The commemorative initiative highlights Ethiopia's continued role as a key partner of the United Nations in advancing global peace and cooperation.