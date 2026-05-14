Southern Africa: SADC Ministers of Foreign Affairs to Chart a Unified Regional Response to Global Geopolitical Shifts

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will convene a Retreat of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from 22-24 May 2026 at Skukuza, Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga, South Africa. This high-level gathering will provide a strategic platform for Ministers to assess the evolving global geopolitical landscape and to position the region to respond proactively to emerging challenges and opportunities.

Honourable Mr. Ronald Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, will officially open the Retreat in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers.

The international system is undergoing a profound transformation, marked by heightened competition among major powers, rapid technological advances, and shifting economic dynamics. While these developments have introduced new uncertainties, they also present opportunities for regions such as SADC to strengthen resilience, deepen integration, and amplify their collective influence in global affairs. Against this backdrop, the Retreat will enable Ministers to reflect on the implications of these changes and to chart a unified course that safeguards stability while advancing regional development.

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SADC's long-term frameworks, including Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030), provide a strong foundation for navigating external pressures. The Retreat will build on these frameworks by fostering dialogue that is frank, solution-oriented, and forward-looking. By doing so, it will ensure that the region not only mitigates risks but also leverages emerging opportunities to accelerate industrialisation, enhance trade, and secure sustainable growth.

The discussions will be structured around five key thematic areas that are central to SADC's future. These include:

infrastructure, transport and logistics, and the free movement of people, goods, and services;

industrialisation, value chains, and trade;

energy, oil and gas, and mineral resources;

agriculture, supply chains, markets, and food security; and

financing regional integration, investment, public debt management, and domestic revenue mobilisation.

Collectively, these themes reflect the multi-dimensional nature of contemporary geopolitical shifts and will allow Ministers to identify cross-cutting linkages and prioritise strategic interventions.

This Retreat represents a critical moment for SADC. By embracing dialogue, unity, and foresight, Ministers of Foreign Affairs will chart a path that safeguards regional stability and unlocks new opportunities for growth and prosperity. The outcomes will reinforce solidarity, strengthen collective agency, and position SADC as a proactive and influential actor in shaping the global future.

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Media enquiries - SADC Secretariat

Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit, SADC Secretariat; email blopi@sadc.int with a copy to prinfo@sadc.int

Media enquiries - Republic of South Africa

Mr. Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson to the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa; email phiric@dirco.gov.za

About SADC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is an organisation of 16 Member States: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Established in 1980, SADC's mission is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through efficient and productive systems, deeper cooperation and integration, good governance, and durable peace and security. In doing so, the region seeks to emerge as a competitive and effective player in international relations and the global economy.

Issued by the SADC Secretariat

Gaborone, Botswana