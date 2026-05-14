South Africa: ConCourt to Hear Magudumana's Extradition Challenge - South African News Briefs - May 14, 2026

ConCourt to Hear Magudumana's Extradition Challenge

The Constitutional Court is set to hear Nandipha Magudumana 's challenge to the legality of her return from Tanzania to South Africa in April 2023, reports EWN. Magudumana was arrested while on the run in Arusha in April 2023 with her lover and accomplice, Thabo Bester. This followed Bester's dramatic escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre. Magudumana took her extradition battle to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in 2025. The court dismissed her application, ruling that she failed to show that the police acted unlawfully. The court also accepted the version by South African authorities that she was not arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tanzania, but by the Tanzanian authorities for violating immigration laws. Magudumana is now asking the Constitutional Court of South Africa to declare her arrest and transfer unlawful.

Parties Given Deadline to Nominate Members to Ramaphosa Impeachment Committee

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Political parties represented in South Africa's Parliament have until Friday, 22 May 2026, to submit the names of their members who will serve on the Impeachment Committee, reports SABC News. A 31-member impeachment committee will investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal. The committee follows a landmark ruling by the Constitutional Court of South Africa directing Parliament to establish an impeachment inquiry based on prima facie evidence linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm. National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has met with the chief whips of the various political parties regarding the composition of the 31-member committee.

Teen Traumatised After Witnessing Family Killed on N1 Near Bela-Bela

Concerns have been raised about the mental health of a 14-year-old boy who witnessed both his parents and one-year-old brother get run over and killed along the N1 highway near Bela-Bela, reports EWN. The tragedy began when the boy's father was struck while crossing the highway. His mother, Beauty Shoperai, rushed from a bus bound for Zimbabwe to reach the scene, carrying her one-year-old son on her back. However, both were fatally hit by a vehicle transporting the Health Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi. Shoperai and her son died at the scene of the accident. Family members say the teenager is deeply traumatized and urgently needs psychological support. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating both incidents because the drivers involved are members of the South African Police Service. The family is focused on raising funds to repatriate and bury their loved ones in Zimbabwe.

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