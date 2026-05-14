South Africa Media Mourns Maria McCloy

Maria McCloy died on Tuesday night at a Johannesburg hospital after having heart failure. She had just turned 50 years old.

The kwaito group TZee thanked Maria McCloy for believing in them when they started. Her family confirmed her death Wednesday.

Maria McCloy has died at the age of 50. The well-known DJ and fashion icon died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Johannesburg after suffering heart failure.

Her family confirmed the news on Wednesday. Her death comes just days after she celebrated her 50th birthday with friends and people from the entertainment industry.

McCloy was born in the United Kingdom. Her mother was from Lesotho and her father was English. She became a major figure in South African culture during the 1990s. She worked as a DJ, a fashion designer and a publicist.

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She started a company called Black Rage Productions. Through her work, she helped promote local music and African fashion. She was known for helping young artists find their way in the industry after apartheid ended.

The kwaito group TkZee paid tribute to her on Wednesday. The group said McCloy believed in them when they were first starting their careers.

Her family said she was a creative person who was very warm to others. They said she was good at bringing people together and making them feel inspired. She also loved Johannesburg and often held events to celebrate the city.

McCloy is survived by her mother and her two sisters, Thandiwe and Natasha. The family has not yet said when the funeral or memorial service will happen.