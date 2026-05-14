Sudan Calls On ISESCO to Expand Support in Education, Culture, and Heritage Protection

Kazan, May 13, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan has called on the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) to expand its support programmes in education, culture, and heritage protection, amid the ongoing war in the country since April 2023.

Minister of Education and National Pedagogy, Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar, head of Sudan's delegation to the ISESCO General Conference in Kazan, said Sudan supports the organization's 2026-2029 strategy as a key framework for assisting crisis-affected states. The delegation included Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Al-Ghazali Siraj and senior ministry officials.

Dr. Hajar welcomed the renewal of Dr. Salim bin Mohamed Al-Malik as ISESCO Director-General, citing continued institutional progress under his leadership.

The conference is held within the Kazan International Forum in Russia on May 13-14.

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The minister said the war waged by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, backing from abroad, has targeted Sudan's education system and cultural heritage through destruction of schools, universities, museums, and archaeological sites.

He noted severe damage to the education sector but said the state has continued operating schools and conducting public examinations despite the war.

Dr. Hajar proposed emergency education programmes, teacher training, flexible curricula, and support for protecting and digitizing Sudan's cultural heritage. He also called for upgrading the Sennar Regional Center for Dialogue and Cultural Diversity into an ISESCO regional office.

The Minister praised ISESCO's "Supporting Sudan" initiative, especially its role in education and psychosocial support for students affected by the conflict, and reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to cooperation within the organization.