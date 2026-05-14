South Africa: Zulu King's Man Shuts Down R8.5 Million Water Project Extortion Claims

A new report claims Inkosi Malusi Zondi charged builders millions to protect the water project while guards were already hired.

But Zondi told Scrolla the money paid for real security work because the delayed project had already seen a murder.

More than 50,000 households are waiting for water from a delayed R20-billion project. Now, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's chancellor is fighting claims that he took millions in protection money from the site.

Inkosi Malusi Zondi told Scrolla.Africa he is not a construction mafia boss. He says he did not take R8.5 million from Stefanutti Stocks, the company building the Lower uMkhomazi water project south of Durban.

"I categorically reject any suggestion that I am involved in extortion, criminality or any unlawful business practices," Zondi said.

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He says the claims are false and damage his name.

A News24 investigation reported that Zondi's company sent Stefanutti Stocks an R8.5-million invoice. The bill was for protecting the site and stopping delays.

The report claims another company was already guarding the project. An unnamed industry insider called the bill a protection fee.

Zondi says his company did real security and community work. He says the project faced violence and protests.

In July 2023, Xolani Chamane, a director running the project, was shot dead in his car in Westville.

The water board backed Zondi. uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo told News24 the payments were for real security work on a dangerous site, not protection fees.

The report also claims Zondi spent four years invading building sites to demand a 30% cut of contracts before starting the Black Business Federation.

Zondi told Scrolla.Africa he started the group to help black businesses find work.

The report also claims Zondi bought cars for Zulu figures who lead anti-foreigner marches. His spokesperson denied this, saying the cars came from other businesspeople.

Stefanutti Stocks had not yet responded.