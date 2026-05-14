Kenya: Gachagua Was Given Fair Hearing During Impeachment, Court Told

14 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Lawyers representing the National Assembly of Kenya have defended the impeachment proceedings against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, telling the court that the process was conducted lawfully and in full compliance with constitutional requirements.

Appearing before the bench, advocate Michael Muchemi, representing Mwengi Mutuse, argued that Gachagua's removal from office stemmed from a clear loss of political and parliamentary support.

Muchemi submitted that impeachment proceedings are inherently political and should not be treated as ordinary criminal or civil trials requiring strict judicial thresholds.

He maintained that Parliament exercised its constitutional mandate appropriately while considering the allegations facing the former Deputy President.

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At the same time, legal representatives for the Speaker of the National Assembly rejected claims that the Speaker acted unfairly or prejudicially during the proceedings.

The lawyers told the court that adherence to constitutional timelines cannot be interpreted as evidence of a rushed hearing, insisting that Gachagua was given sufficient opportunity to appear, respond to accusations and participate in the process.

They further argued that the Speaker's constitutional role is limited to chairing parliamentary proceedings and maintaining order, without influencing debate or voting outcomes by Members of Parliament.

The defence teams urged the court to uphold the legality of the impeachment process, insisting that all parliamentary procedures and constitutional safeguards were observed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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