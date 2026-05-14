Kenya: MPs Raise Alarm Over Zero Budget for Tourism Agencies

14 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Members of Parliament have raised concerns over the exclusion of key tourism agencies from the proposed 2026/27 budget, warning that the move could derail Kenya's tourism growth agenda.

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Tourism and Wildlife questioned why several Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) under the State Department for Tourism had received no allocations despite playing a central role in regulating and marketing the sector.

Among agencies affected are the Tourism Regulatory Authority, Tourism Research Institute, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Utalii College, Tourism Fund and Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The concerns emerged during a meeting between the committee and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano over the State Department for Tourism's 2026/27 budget estimates.

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The committee, chaired by Kareke Mbiuki, warned that starving tourism agencies of funds could affect efforts to market Kenya as a global tourism destination.

Innocent Mugabe criticized the National Treasury's decision, saying the agencies are critical to the sector's performance.

"SAGAs are key players in promotion of tourism. They deserve to be given more money and not to be allocated a nil budget," he said.

During the session, Miano apologized for missing two previous committee meetings, attributing her absence to official engagements at the Africa Forward Summit.

The committee was informed that the State Department for Tourism has been allocated Sh17.9 billion in the 2026/27 budget estimates, with Sh11.9 billion earmarked for recurrent expenditure and Sh6 billion for development spending.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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