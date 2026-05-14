Rwanda: MPs Ask Govt to Pay Patients' Outstanding Hospital Bills

Members of Parliament have urged the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) to address mounting unpaid hospital bills under the proposed 2026/27 budget.

According to MP Francine Tumushime, public hospitals continue to struggle with patients who receive treatment but are unable to clear medical bills, leaving health facilities under financial pressure.

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The concerns were raised as officials from the ministry and affiliated institutions appeared before the parliamentary Committee on State Budget and Patrimony to defend a proposed combined budget of Rwf104.5 billion for the next fiscal year.

She cited findings from recent Public Accounts Committee reviews showing that unpaid hospital bills had exceeded Rwf1.28 billion.

"That becomes a burden to hospitals because they continue providing services while struggling with unpaid costs," she said.

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Tumushime urged the ministry to prioritise the issue in the upcoming budget, warning that the debts could undermine service delivery in public health facilities.

She also highlighted shortages of mental health specialists and teachers in rehabilitation centres such as Iwawa.

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Responding to lawmakers, Local government minister Dominique Habimana said the government was securing funds to address the concerns raised by MPs.

"There are already budget allocations meant to recover some of the costs linked to unpaid medical bills, but we are also working with health facilities to reduce the burden," Habimana said.