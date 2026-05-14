Uganda: Jinja Leaders Sworn in, Urged to Prioritise Unity and Development

13 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

Leaders in Jinja District have officially begun a new term of office following the swearing-in of newly elected councillors and District Chairperson Moses Batwala, in a ceremony marked by calls for unity and a renewed focus on development.

The event, held at Namagera Town Council offices, was presided over by Chief Magistrate Phiona Angura and officiated by the Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba.

In her address as chief guest, Lumumba urged leaders in the Busoga sub-region to put aside political differences and focus on collective progress, highlighting opportunities from key national projects such as the Kiira Motors vehicle manufacturing plant and the planned nuclear power facility in Buyende District.

She said young people should be supported to acquire skills in nuclear energy and vehicle manufacturing to benefit from these developments.

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Lumumba also reiterated the government's anti-corruption stance, warning that accountability must be upheld at all levels of leadership.

"There is no room for complacency in the fight against corruption," she said.

District Chairperson Batwala, in his first address after taking oath, responded to critics who had questioned his political journey, saying he had overcome several challenges from nomination to swearing-in.

Despite his firm tone, Lumumba advised him to embrace reconciliation and a service-driven leadership approach.

Following the swearing-in, councillors elected Simon Kibombo as Speaker of the District Council after a closely contested vote against Joseph Ikoona.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a new administrative term in Jinja District, with expectations of improved cooperation and socio-economic transformation.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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