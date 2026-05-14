Uganda: Govt Pledges Expanded Access to Sickle Cell Treatment Nationwide

The Permanent Secretary at Uganda's Ministry of Health, Diana Atwine, has pledged increased access to sickle cell treatment and stronger prevention measures as African health leaders launched the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Continental Plan for Sickle Cell Disease and other inherited blood disorders in Kampala.

The event brought together delegates from more than 44 countries to validate and launch the continental strategy aimed at improving coordination on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and research into sickle cell disease across Africa.

Speaking during the launch, Atwine said sickle cell disease had for years received limited international attention despite its devastating impact on African families.

"It is time sickle cell disease receives the attention it deserves," Atwine said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She noted that while diseases such as HIV attracted substantial global investment and support, many families affected by sickle cell disease had "continued to suffer silently despite the enormous emotional, social and economic burden."

According to Atwine, sickle cell disease remains one of the leading contributors to under-five mortality in Uganda, placing enormous emotional and financial strain on affected households.

"Any parent understands the pain of seeing a child sick, but families living with sickle cell disease endure this pain repeatedly and for a lifetime," she said.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary said government would strengthen public awareness campaigns, screening programmes, and prevention initiatives aimed at reducing the burden of the disease nationwide.

"We commit to ensuring Hydroxyurea is accessible in public health facilities through the essential medicines list, while also strengthening premarital counselling and public education to help reduce the burden of sickle cell disease," Atwine said.

Hydroxyurea is one of the key medicines globally used to reduce complications among sickle cell patients, including painful crises, hospitalizations, and severe anemia.

Health experts attending the meeting emphasized the need for African countries to invest more in early diagnosis, genetic counselling, newborn screening, and long-term patient support systems.

The Africa CDC initiative is expected to strengthen collaboration among member states in research, policy implementation, treatment access, and data collection related to inherited blood disorders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda remains among the countries with a high burden of sickle cell disease, with health officials warning that increased awareness, testing, and treatment access remain critical in reducing preventable deaths and complications associated with the condition.