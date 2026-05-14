Uganda: Police Report Peaceful Security Operations During Presidential Inauguration

The Uganda Police Force, in coordination with sister security agencies, has confirmed the successful implementation of comprehensive security and traffic management operations during the swearing-in ceremony of President Museveni at Kololo Independence Grounds.

In an official statement signed by Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, the Force said the event was conducted under a generally calm and well-coordinated security environment, with no major security incidents or serious crimes reported across traffic operations, VIP and VVIP route policing, or within designated security zones.

"All routes to and from the venue remained fully secured throughout the event, and the overall situation remained calm and orderly," the statement read.

Despite the overall stability, police reported isolated incidents around the ceremonial grounds that led to arrests.

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These included three cases of mobile phone theft, one case of general theft, four nuisance-related incidents involving seven suspects, one attempted theft case, and one incident involving possession of a knife.

The police further confirmed that two cases of missing children were recorded during the event, noting that the juveniles had been separated after being left unattended by accompanying adults and were safely handled.

In addition, 37 individuals required medical attention during the ceremony, mainly due to exhaustion or pre-existing medical conditions. Sixteen were referred to Naguru China Hospital while 21 were taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further care.

"The public's cooperation with security agencies was instrumental in ensuring the smooth conduct of this national event," the statement added.

The Uganda Police Force reiterated its commitment to safeguarding national events and ensuring public safety, while strengthening coordination with other security agencies in future assignments.