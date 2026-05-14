Uganda: Twelfth Parliament Sworn in - 184 MPs Take Oath On Day One

The morning sun over Kampala carried the weight of a historic transition as the precincts of Uganda's Parliament prepared for a marathon of constitutional duty.

By 7:55am, the atmosphere settled into solemn ceremony as the national and East African anthems signalled the official commencement of the swearing-in of members of the 12th Parliament.

Before proceedings shifted to the main chamber, a quieter but deeply symbolic moment unfolded inside the VIP lounge.

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Enos Asiimwe, still recovering from a recent assassination attempt, became the first legislator to take the oath of allegiance.

Visibly weakened by severe gunshot injuries that have left him unable to stand or sit for extended periods, Asiimwe was privately sworn in by Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesigye to enable him fulfil his constitutional mandate despite his condition.

He was joined in the special session by veteran politician Gen. Moses Ali, who also took his oath from the lounge because of health-related challenges.

Following the designated parliamentary prayer, proceedings formally shifted to the main stage where Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesigye made the official proclamation opening the swearing-in exercise.

Tradition dictated the order of the day, and Abubaker Jeje Odongo became the first MP to approach the podium in the alphabetical sequence.

One after another, legislators stepped forward amid chants, applause and camera flashes, each clutching either a Bible or Quran while taking the oath of allegiance.

At exactly 9:06am, Anita Among, Speaker of the 11th Parliament, entered the chamber accompanied by her husband, Moses Magogo. Her arrival altered the rhythm of the proceedings and briefly broke the strict alphabetical order.

In a visible show of solidarity and political alignment, several MPs abandoned the queue to take their oaths immediately after the Speaker.

Magogo also seized the moment to take his oath alongside his wife, drawing cheers from sections of the chamber.

The ceremony gained further political significance at 10:21 AM with the arrival of Vice President Jessica Alupo in full state protocol.

Alupo, who represents Katakwi District as Woman MP, added executive weight to the day's proceedings as she took her oath before Parliament.

By 11:38am, the Clerk's team had already processed 97 legislators, underscoring the efficiency with which the exercise was being conducted.

During the proceedings, Parliament also announced that the election of the Speaker of the 12th Parliament would take place on the 25th of the month, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated contests of the new House.

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As the day stretched into the evening, the repetitive cadence of constitutional oaths blended with the hum of political conversations in parliamentary corridors and gardens.

At 4:30 PM, Kaaya Joseph, the Principal Editor of the Hansard, confirmed the official close of Day One. A total of 184 Members of Parliament had successfully taken oath, formally marking the opening chapter of Uganda's 12th Parliament.

Though the scars of the campaign season remained visible -- both literally and politically -- the machinery of democratic transition continued steadily on course.