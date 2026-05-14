Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah to Headline Zimfest As Venue Shifts to Northamptonshire

14 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Multi-award-winning musician Jah Prayzah will headline this year's Zimfest in the United Kingdom (UK) in July.

This year's edition will be held at Delapré Abbey, Northamptonshire, with the annual event expected to once again draw a huge turnout for the celebration of Zimbabwean culture and music.

The festival has shifted from Hertfordshire Showground, which has been hosting the event for the past five years.

Zimfest spokesperson Tawanda Chiwira said the decision to move the festival had been necessitated by the need to embed memories for festival-goers.

"For almost five years, Hertfordshire Showground has been home to Zimfest. It is a site steeped in memories; breakthrough performances from emerging artists, headline moments from established acts and thousands coming together to celebrate.

"We are grateful for the milestones and the sense of community created there. Our move to Northamptonshire will allow us to deliver the best possible experience for everyone who attends," said Chiwira.

Jah Prayzah will attend the festival together with Sulumani Chimbetu and Chillmaster, with other supporting acts expected to be announced.

The festival is scheduled for July 25, with Diaspora Insurance as the main sponsor.

Zimfest is one of the go-to events on the entertainment calendar for Zimbabweans in the UK.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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