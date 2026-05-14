Zimbabwe: Government Preaches Patience On International Nurses Day, Says It Is Channeling Resources Towards Their Welfare

GOVERNMENT has preached patience and asked for time to address pressing welfare issues that have been raised by nurses over the past years.

Nurses have over the past years complained about their lowly salary, poor working conditions and embarked on numerous strikes to get government attention.

Speaking at Zimbabwe's International Nurses Day celebrations, held at Avenues Clinic in Harare, Deputy Minister of Health Sleiman Timios Kwidini said government was not prepared to promise salaries it cannot afford.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"No one can do the work that you do and government knows it can never pay you enough," said Kwidini.

"We are trying to make sure that our nurses live a respectable life that reflects our capacity as government.

"We will not promise you a million when we cannot afford it, we cannot lie to you but we will get there eventually.

"Government recently renovated Adlum House at Parirenyatwa for the welfare of student nurses, the people who take care of us."

Held under the theme, "Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives," the celebrations also answered concerns by nurses in private practice who have requested government to consider them for benefits afforded to its own health workers such as import rebates.

Kwidini acknowledged that the request had been received.

Avenues Clinic general manager Sibusisiwe Ndhlovu described nursing as a calling and saluted stakeholders who took part in the celebrations.

"Nursing is a calling and nurses remain at the centre of healthcare services," said Ndhlovu.

Speaking on grievances that have bedeviled the profession The Avenues Clinic principal nursing officer Florence Ogwa called for all stakeholders to join hands in creating an environment conducive enough for them to continue operating.

"Let us all commit ourselves to removing the barriers that prevent nurses from practising to their full capacity," said Ogwa.

"To empower nurses is to invest meaningfully in education, strengthen professional leadership, ensure safe environment to practice, expand opportunities for growth, and give nurses their rightful voice in shaping policy and practice.

"In strengthening the nursing profession, we strengthen the very heartbeat of Zimbabwe's health system and advance the future of a nation whose progress depends on healthy families, resilient communities, and a workforce inspired to serve with excellence."