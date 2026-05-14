Zimbabwe: Police Hunt Hezy Motors Director Over U.S.$155k Vehicle Import Fraud

14 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for Hazel Silibaziso Mafu, the director of Hezy Motors Logistics Private Limited, over allegations of fraud involving over US$155,000 collected from clients seeking imported vehicles.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police said Mafu is wanted "in connection with several cases of fraud committed between 2022 and April 2026."

According to the police, the suspect allegedly operated a vehicle importation business that heavily marketed its services through "social media, electronic and print media," attracting clients with promises of affordable imported vehicles delivered within agreed timelines.

"The suspect misrepresented that she had the capacity to source and deliver motor vehicles within specified timeframes at competitive prices," police said.

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Authorities allege that several Zimbabweans paid varying amounts of money to the company for the purchase and importation of vehicles, but the cars were never delivered.

"So far, a total of 20 complainants who were allegedly defrauded of USD155,211.00 have reported their cases to the police," the statement reads.

Hezy Motors is among the better-known vehicle dealers in Harare and had built visibility through extensive advertising campaigns across social media platforms.

"Anyone with information which may assist in locating the suspect is urged to report to any nearest police station or contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197, or CID Commercial Crimes Division Northern Region on (0242) 703030," said Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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