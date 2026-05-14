Africa: Gold for Kenya At Africa Championships As Medal Harvest Begins

14 May 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13, 2026 - Kenya collected its first medals at the African Championships in Accra, Ghana courtesy of Kelvin Chesang' and Silas Senchura.

Chesang clocked 28:30.44 to win the men's 10,000m at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday night, ahead of Ethiopia's Hagos Eyo Gared, who took silver after finishing second in 28:30.57.

Senchura bagged bronze after coming in third at 28:32.53.

There was more joy for Kenya after 4x400m mixed relay team bagged bronze after finishing third in 3:17.94.

Nigeria triumphed after stopping the clock at 3:16.44, ahead of Botswana who took silver after finishing second in 3:17.88.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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