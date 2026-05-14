Africa: All You Need to Know About the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026

Africa's next generation of football stars will once again step into the spotlight when the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 kicks off on 13 May and runs until 02 June 2026.

The competition brings together 16 of the continent's finest youth national teams in what promises to be one of the most competitive editions in the history of the tournament.

Morocco hosts the continental showpiece as defending champions after lifting the title in 2025, and the North Africans will now attempt to become the first side in recent history to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.

Beyond continental glory, the stakes are even higher this year as 10 African nations will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, turning every group-stage match into a high-pressure battle for a global ticket.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

CAF has also introduced a new "festival-style" concept for the tournament, centralising matches, training facilities and team operations at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat to create a unique environment focused on player development and operational excellence.

The competition is expected to showcase some of Africa's brightest young football talent, with scouts from major clubs around the world closely monitoring the performances of players tipped to become future international stars.

Fans across Africa and beyond will be able to watch every moment of the competition live on CAF TV via YouTube, while more than 20 international broadcasters, including beIN Sports, SuperSport, Canal+, Azam TV and SABC Sport, will also carry the matches to millions of viewers worldwide.

Key facts about the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON Morocco 2026

Competition edition

The tournament is the 16th edition of the CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Including earlier formats, it is regarded as the 21st edition overall.

Host nation

Morocco is the host nation.

The country also enters the tournament as defending champions after winning the 2025 edition.

Tournament dates

The competition takes place from 13 May to 02 June 2026.

Cities and venues

Rabat serves as the central host city for the tournament.

Most matches will be played at the Mohammed VI Football Complex.

The opening match, semi-finals and final will be staged at major stadium venues in Morocco.

Festival-style concept

CAF is introducing a new festival-style structure for youth competitions.

Teams, training sessions and matches are integrated into one central environment.

The concept is designed to improve logistics, create a vibrant football atmosphere and enhance long-term player development.

Number of teams

Sixteen national teams are participating in the finals.

Tournament groups

Group A

Morocco

Tunisia

Egypt

Ethiopia

Group B

Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon

Uganda

DR Congo

Group C

Mali

Angola

Tanzania

Mozambique

Group D

Senegal

South Africa

Algeria

Ghana

FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification

The tournament also serves as Africa's qualifying competition for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

Ten African nations will qualify for the World Cup.

The eight quarter-finalists automatically book their places.

The four third-placed teams will contest play-off matches for the remaining two spots.

Teams expected to challenge for the title

MoroccoThe hosts and defending champions are widely viewed as one of the favourites. Guided by coach Tiago Lima Pereira, Morocco boast a technically gifted generation led by Adam Bougazir, Rami Loukmani and Ilyan Hadidi.

SenegalThe reigning WAFU A champions arrive with huge confidence after another dominant regional campaign. Their exciting attacking football and strong development structures make them serious contenders.

CameroonTwo-time champions Cameroon remain one of Africa's traditional youth football giants. Former international Alioum Saidou leads a disciplined and physically strong squad.

GhanaThe Black Starlets are seeking a return to former glory after winning the title in 1995 and 1999. Ghana remains one of the most respected youth football nations on the continent.

Mali

Mali continue to produce technically gifted young players and arrive after finishing runners-up in the previous edition. They are once again expected to challenge for the title.

Players to watch

Several exciting talents are expected to make headlines during the tournament:

Souleymane Commissaire Faye (Senegal) - dynamic attacking midfielder and proven goalscorer.

- dynamic attacking midfielder and proven goalscorer. Owen Mukisa (Uganda) - CECAFA Best Player and midfield playmaker.

- CECAFA Best Player and midfield playmaker. Adam Bougazir (Morocco) - one of the hosts' most dangerous attacking weapons.

- one of the hosts' most dangerous attacking weapons. Delpierot Ntali (DR Congo) - UNIFFAC top scorer and one of the tournament's breakout stars.

- UNIFFAC top scorer and one of the tournament's breakout stars. Pedro Antonio (Angola) - prolific striker who excelled during COSAFA qualifying.

- prolific striker who excelled during COSAFA qualifying. Thomas Ogema (Uganda) - clinical finisher capable of troubling any defence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Debutants and rising teams

DR Congo are among the tournament's most intriguing stories as they prepare for their first-ever appearance at the finals.

Mozambique, Tanzania and Ethiopia also arrive eager to make an impact after impressive qualifying campaigns. Ethiopia return to the competition for the first time since 2003.

Coaches attracting attention

Several respected coaches and former internationals will also be on the touchline:

Laryea Kingston (Uganda) - former Ghana international winger.

- former Ghana international winger. Alioum Saidou (Cameroon) - ex-Cameroon midfielder and AFCON veteran.

- ex-Cameroon midfielder and AFCON veteran. Prosper Narteh Ogum (Ghana) - highly rated Ghanaian tactician.

- highly rated Ghanaian tactician. Tiago Lima Pereira (Morocco) - architect of Morocco's recent youth dominance.

A tournament with a rich legacy

The CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations has historically been a launching platform for players who later became global stars.

Over the years, the competition has revealed talents who progressed to Europe's top leagues, the UEFA Champions League and senior FIFA World Cups.

Morocco 2026 now offers another generation the chance to announce themselves to Africa and the world while chasing continental glory and a dream ticket to Qatar 2026.

Source: CAFOnline