Rwanda: What Uci Bike City Label Means for Kigali, Rwandan Cycling

Kigali this week became the first African city to receive the prestigious UCI Bike City Label from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

UCI president David Lappartient officially presented the recognition to Rwanda's Minister of State for Sports Rwego Ngarambe and Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) president Samson Ndayishimiye on Monday, May 11, during the UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum in Athens.

The recognition follows Kigali's successful hosting of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships--the first time the prestigious event had ever been staged on African soil.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Kigali labeled 'UCI Bike City' after historic global cycling show

However, the UCI Bike City label goes far beyond hosting major international races. The distinction is awarded to cities that use cycling as a tool for urban development, environmental sustainability, tourism promotion, healthy living and community engagement.

"This label is awarded to cities that demonstrate high standards in preparing for cycling events of such magnitude. However, hosting major events alone is not enough to earn the recognition," Emma Claudine Ntirenganya told Times Sport.

"It also considers ongoing projects that encourage residents to use bicycles in their daily activities."

ALSO READ: Kigali makes history with the UCI Road World Championships

A major milestone for Rwanda, Africa

The UCI introduced the Bike City label in 2016 to reward cities and regions investing significantly in cycling development both professionally and socially. The initiative aims to ensure that host cities of major cycling events leave a long-term legacy beyond competition days.

Rather than focusing solely on elite races, the label recognises cities that integrate cycling into everyday life through infrastructure development, public participation, environmental policies and grassroots programmes.

Among the first cities to receive the label in 2016 were Bergen, Doha and Abu Dhabi, all of which had hosted major international cycling events while demonstrating strong commitment to improving cycling accessibility for residents.

Since then, several cities across Europe, Asia and the Middle East have earned the recognition, but Kigali has now become the first African city to join the list -- a landmark achievement for both Rwanda and the continent.

What does it take to earn the UCI Bike City label?

To qualify for the label, cities must meet several criteria established by the UCI. Hosting a major cycling event is one requirement, but authorities are also assessed on efforts to develop cycling infrastructure such as bike lanes, safer roads, school cycling programmes, public awareness campaigns and recreational cycling activities.

The UCI further evaluates whether cycling is integrated into broader urban planning and sustainable transport policies. What distinguishes a Bike City is its long-term commitment to building a cycling culture.

In Kigali's case, the city has spent years positioning itself as one of Africa's leading cycling hubs through initiatives such as the Tour du Rwanda, investment in sports tourism, support for local riders and preparations for the 2025 World Championships.

Beyond expanding cycling routes across the city, Kigali's ongoing wetland rehabilitation project covering five wetlands is expected to add 60 kilometres of cycling lanes aimed at promoting cycling both as a means of transport and a leisure activity.

According to Ntirenganya, the City of Kigali, in partnership with FERWACY, is also increasing youth cycling competitions and integrating cycling into tourism development initiatives.

What benefits does the label bring?

Kigali's hilly terrain, growing cycling culture and clean urban image have helped strengthen its reputation within the international cycling community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Bike City label is expected to further boost Kigali's visibility globally while reinforcing its image as a major sports and tourism destination. The recognition could attract more international competitions, cycling tourists, sponsors and investors interested in sports infrastructure and sustainable transport projects.

Economically, increased tourism linked to cycling events could benefit hotels, restaurants, transport companies and other local businesses.

The label is also expected to encourage continued investment in cycling-friendly infrastructure, which can help reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions while promoting healthier lifestyles among residents.

Beyond the prestige, Kigali's recognition sends a powerful message that African cities can successfully host world-class sporting events while using sport as a driver for development, sustainability and urban transformation.