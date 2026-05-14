Rwanda: We'll Be Ready for the Peace Cup Final - Bigirimana

Rayon Sports attacking midfielder Abedi Bigirimana has said the team is fully determined to win the 2026 Peace Cup final scheduled for May 23.

The Blues secured their place in the final after eliminating Gorilla FC on the away goals rule following a 1-1 aggregate draw across the two semifinal legs.

After earning a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Rayon Sports held Gorilla FC to a goalless draw in a tense second leg played at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Tuesday.

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Speaking after the match, Bigirimana said the squad is working tirelessly to ensure they are fully prepared for what he described as a special occasion.

"We want to win the Peace Cup because it will help us qualify for continental football."

"We have already started preparing mentally. Finals are not played, they are won. We will be ready to win, no matter who we face," he said.

With APR FC edging closer to the league title, Rayon Sports may need to win the Peace Cup -- or finish strongly in the league--to secure qualification for continental competitions should APR complete a domestic double.

With the title almost gone, the Burundian midfielder said, "We still have three league matches to play, and we must give our best to win all of them because that boosts the team's morale. But our main focus is the Peace Cup because it can help us qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup."

Rayon Sports, who last lifted the trophy in 2023, will face either APR FC or Etincelles FC in the final. The winner of the Peace Cup will secure a place in the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup.