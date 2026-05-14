Comoros/Tanzania: Rwanda Confirms Tanzania, Comoros Friendlies During Camp in Morocco

Rwanda will face Tanzania and Comoros in international friendly matches during the June FIFA international window, according to Rwanda FA Secretary General Bonnie Mugabe.

The federation is planning to organise a 10-day national team training camp and a series of friendly matches in Morocco from June 1-10 as part of preparations for upcoming continental competitions.

The camp, set to be held in Agadir and Marrakech, is expected to involve both the senior national team, Rwanda national football team, and the U23 side during the FIFA international window.

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Mugabe confirmed that Amavubi will play Tanzania before taking on Comoros, with the matches expected to provide the technical team an important opportunity to evaluate squad depth, test tactical approaches and integrate new players into the setup.

The friendlies are part of Rwanda's preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the AFCON U23/Olympic qualifiers scheduled for September and October respectively.

"We are planning to engage both the senior team and the U23 team during the upcoming FIFA international window," Mugabe told Times Sport.

The two matches are also expected to help Rwanda assess its progress against familiar regional opponents. Tanzania are known for their physical style of play, while Comoros have developed into one of Africa's most disciplined and well-organized sides in recent years.

All three nations have regularly faced each other in regional and continental competitions, making the upcoming friendlies another important test for Rwanda ahead of crucial qualifiers later this year.