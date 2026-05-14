Kenya: Stakeholders Oppose Plan to Transform KNBS Into Authority

Nakuru — A section of stakeholders participating in public hearings on the proposed Statistics Bill 2026 in Nakuru have raised concerns over key proposals in the draft law, warning that some amendments could expose the country's statistical system to political interference and possible job losses.

The participants opposed plans to transform the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) into the Kenya Statistics Authority, arguing that the restructuring could mirror the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA), which they claimed resulted in employment uncertainties.

During a public participation forum held at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru Town East, several contributors also rejected proposals allowing county governments to recruit County Statisticians through County Public Service Boards.

They argued that the move could give governors undue influence over statistical processes at the devolved level.

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Nakuru resident Daniel Murugu said county-based recruitment could easily be manipulated for political interests and proposed that County Statisticians instead be seconded directly from KNBS.

According to Murugu, deploying officers from KNBS headquarters and regional offices would help maintain uniformity, professionalism and consistency in data collection and management across all 47 counties.

The forum brought together stakeholders from Baringo County, Laikipia County, Nakuru County and Nyandarua County as KNBS continues consultations on the proposed law.

The bureau is seeking to repeal the current Statistics Act Cap 112 enacted in 2006 before the promulgation of Kenya's 2010 Constitution.

Murugu also objected to provisions allowing the proposed authority to receive donations, warning that such funding channels could compromise the integrity of national statistics.

He argued that politicians or interested parties could influence statistical data through financial contributions disguised as donations.

"The national numbers are key for resource mobilisation, allocation and national planning. Donations can easily be used to compromise the credibility of statistics for selfish interests," he said.

His concerns were echoed by Rahab Nyakinyua from Nyandarua, who questioned the composition of the proposed Kenya Statistics Authority board.

Nyakinyua said the Bill lacked clarity on eligibility requirements for board members, raising concerns that individuals with dual citizenship could compromise sensitive national information.

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She also challenged the proposal to include representatives from the private sector and research institutions on the board, suggesting that civil society organisations would offer broader public representation.

Head of Legal Affairs at KNBS, Linda Olweny, defended the proposed reforms, saying the existing legal framework had become outdated after nearly two decades in operation.

Olweny noted that statistics is now a concurrent function under the Constitution and requires legislation aligned with the devolved system of government.

She said the proposed law seeks to strengthen the independence of KNBS through the creation of an autonomous authority insulated from political pressure.

Among the proposed reforms is the establishment of a National Statistics Fund aimed at supporting statistical operations at both national and county levels.

According to Olweny, the fund, which would operate under the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, would support large-scale data collection, adoption of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, infrastructure development, and training for statisticians across the country.