Tanzania: Dar to Host ICGLR Women Parliamentary Conference 2026

Dodoma — Approximately 200 women parliamentarians from all 12 member states of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) are expected to gather in Dar es Salaam later this year after Tanzania signed a host agreement for the region's Women's Parliamentary Conference (WPC) 2026.

The signing agreement, involving representatives from the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) and the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania, took place at the Bunge premises in Dodoma yesterday and was witnessed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mussa Zungu.

Speaking shortly after witnessing the signing, Speaker Zungu said it was an honour for Tanzania to host the event, noting that the agreement reflects the shared commitment of member states to advancing women's leadership and promoting peace.

"Tanzania remains fully committed to supporting the operations and coordination efforts required for the successful hosting of the event," he noted.

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On his part, Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR), Sergio Vaz, said the agreement symbolises a collective commitment to promoting peace, inclusion, women's leadership, and strengthened parliamentary cooperation within the Great Lakes Region and across the African continent.

According to him, the Women Parliamentarians' Conference constitutes an essential platform for strengthening the role of women in decision-making processes, conflict prevention, mediation, peacebuilding, and the construction of more just and resilient societies.

"Allow me, first and foremost, to express the sincere gratitude of the FP-ICGLR to the authorities of the United Republic of Tanzania, particularly the Parliament of Tanzania, for the warm hospitality, spirit of cooperation, and strong commitment demonstrated towards this regional initiative of great political and strategic importance," he stated.

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He added that the WPC provides an important platform to strengthen the role of women in decision-making processes, conflict prevention, mediation, peacebuilding, and the building of more just and resilient societies.

"In a regional context still marked by complex security challenges, humanitarian crises, population displacement, and social inequalities, it is imperative to ensure that women's voices occupy a central place in shaping political and institutional responses," he said.

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ICGLR member states include Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. The conference is also expected to bring together civil society organisations, development partners, and representatives of regional and international bodies.

The conference seeks to amplify the role of women parliamentarians in shaping legislative responses to conflict, promoting gender-responsive governance, and advancing the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security.

Despite progress recorded in recent years, women hold an average of only 28 per cent of parliamentary seats across the 12 ICGLR member states.

The WPC aims to change that trajectory by providing women legislators with a dedicated platform for dialogue, peer learning, and the development of a joint regional action plan on women, peace, and security.

Tanzania's selection as host reflects the country's longstanding commitment to regional peace and its active role in ICGLR initiatives. The Parliament of Tanzania has played a central role in facilitating the mission by providing the venue for the signing ceremony and coordinating logistics with the FP-ICGLR Secretariat and the conference management team.