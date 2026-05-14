Tanzania: Environmental Reform Proposals Advance to Cabinet Stage

Dodoma — THE government is finalising amendments to the Environmental Management Act, Chapter 191, as part of broader efforts to strengthen environmental governance and improve the efficiency of institutions responsible for overseeing the sector.

Deputy Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment Affairs), Reuben Kwagilwa, informed the National Assembly in Dodoma yesterday that preparations for the proposed reforms have reached advanced stages, including consultations with stakeholders and expert reviews before the proposals are submitted to higher authorities for consideration.

Mr Kwagilwa was responding to a question by Mattar Ali Salumu (Shaurimoyo, CCM), who sought clarification on progress in reforms involving the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

He told the august House that the government has already engaged stakeholders from within and outside government institutions during the initial stages of drafting the proposed amendments.

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According to the Deputy Minister, the ministry is also working closely with the Office of the Attorney General to ensure the proposed Bill captures all important legal and policy considerations before it is tabled in Parliament.

He further stated that on May 7 this year, the proposals were presented during a government experts' meeting aimed at building consensus and collecting views from stakeholders involved in environmental management matters.

Mr Kwagilwa added that the government has now received approval to begin preparing a Cabinet paper, noting that by May 14 the proposals are expected to be finalised and submitted to higher authorities for further consideration.

He said the proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the country's environmental management framework and improve institutional effectiveness in carrying out environmental oversight responsibilities.