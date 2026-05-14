Tanzania: Key Road Safety Considerations - 3

opinion

Mwanza — LAST week, the Mwanza Regional Traffic Officer (RTO), Sunday Ibrahim, spoke with our Mwanza-based reporter, Mr NASHON KENNEDY, about the importance of parking, boarding and alighting from vehicles, areas with livestock and driving on highways.

Today, Mr Sunday discusses passengers their needs when traveling, passenger capacity in buses, driver conduct and key considerations for cyclists as road users.

Question: Who is a passenger?

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Answer: A passenger is a person who travels using a means of transport such as a car, bus, train, airplane, or ship, without being the driver or pilot. Their goal is to reach a destination safely and on time while adhering to the relevant transport rules and regulations.

Question: What requirements or rules should a passenger follow when planning to travel?

Answer: A passenger should ensure that their travel plans are clear and well organised and they should keep close contacts informed about their journey.

Before traveling, a passenger should formally inform a close relative or friend and continue providing updates during the journey so that, in case of any problem or accident, relatives are aware of their whereabouts.

Other important requirements include having a valid ticket. The ticket should be obtained from an authorised source and must include the full company name, vehicle registration number and address.

For long-distance travel, the ticket should be properly filled out and clearly indicate key details such as the passenger's full name, route (departure and destination), travel date and seat number.

Passengers should also report any concerns about the condition of the vehicle such as wornout tires, broken windows, faulty doors, seats, or windows to the driver. If no action is taken, they should report the matter to a police station, a police officer, or an officer from the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA).

Question: What should a passenger do before boarding a vehicle?

Answer: A passenger should arrive early at the bus or vehicle station and board on time. They should avoid boarding a moving vehicle, as this is dangerous. However, passengers should also be aware of their rights before and during the journey and understand the steps to take if those rights are violated.

They should discourage any violations of road safety laws and report dangerous behavior to the relevant authorities. Wearing a seat belt is essential to reduce injury in case of an accident.

Question: What about passenger capacity?

Answer: Passengers should ensure they sit in their assigned seats and are not mixed with luggage inside the bus. They should not carry other passengers on their laps during the journey. They should also refuse overcrowding and avoid sitting in unofficial places such as on buckets, stools, or mattresses.

Question: Can a passenger monitor the driver's conduct?

Answer: Yes. Passengers should closely observe the driver's behaviour to ensure compliance with road safety laws, including traffic signs, signals and road markings. If they are not satisfied with the driver's competence, they should report the matter to a police officer.

Question: What about vehicle speed?

Answer: If a passenger notices that the driver is speeding beyond legal limits, they should warn the driver or report the matter to the police to protect their own life and that of other passengers.

They should not hesitate to report such behaviour to any police officer conducting inspections or contact the Traffic Police Communication Centre via 0682887722 or 0658 444 499.

Passengers should remember that their agreement with the driver is to be transported safely not to have their lives put at risk.

Question: Let's discuss about cyclists, who are also road users?

Answer: A cyclist is a road user like any other. They should inspect their bicycle to ensure it is in good condition, checking tires for proper inflation and ensuring brakes and the bell are functioning well.

They should wear a bicycle helmet to reduce injuries in case of an accident. Riding at night without lights is unsafe; bicycles should have reflectors at the front and rear, as well as a front light for visibility.

While riding, cyclists should observe the following: Be cautious before entering the road or intersections; look right, left, then right again, ride in a straight line on the left side of the road, following the same direction as other vehicles, obey traffic signs, signals and road markings, be mindful of pedestrians and other road users.

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He must watch out for potholes, cracks, or obstacles that may cause loss of control, when turning, s/he must check behind, then signal using hand gestures before changing direction, he must stay visible to drivers and avoid riding in blind spots and is not supposed to carry passengers on the bicycle frame and he must avoid carrying excessively heavy or large loads that may impair control or visibility.

If a large vehicle approaches from behind, it is safer for him to stop, dismount and allow it to pass. Cyclists should reduce speed when going downhill and dismount to push the bicycle when crossing the road, following pedestrian crossing rules.

This article will continue next week, where RTO Mr Sunday Ibrahim will discuss motorcycle (bodaboda) riders, their safety gear, handcart operators and driver licensing (age categories and learner's drivers permits)