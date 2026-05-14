Tunisia: President Kais Saied Vows Decisions to Lift Impoverishment and Unemployment

14 May 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Wednesday at Carthage Palace, Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri.

The meeting focused on the outcomes of Tunisia's participation in the Africa-France Summit held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

On another matter, the President of the Republic affirmed that he is monitoring the situation around the clock across all parts of the country, stressing that Tunisia will not be an easy target for anyone seeking to undermine it through various means, whether from within or abroad.

The Head of State also stressed that the Tunisian people need decisions and they are coming, to relieve the hardship and misery endured by those affected by impoverishment and unemployment.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

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