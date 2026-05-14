South Africa: NCOP Demands Accountability On Incomplete R900 Million Housing Development Project in Matlosana

press release

Delegates of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have called on the North West Department of Human Settlements and the City of Matlosana Local Municipality to fully account for a multimillion-rand human settlement project that is yet to be completed 10 years after it started.

The N12 Catalytic Project in Matlosana Extension 10 (Jacaranda) was conceptualised in the 2015/16 financial year by the municipality and the department and intended to deliver over 1 600 housing units to indigent citizens. However, it has been marred by delays and lack of bulk infrastructure and other factors, which have led to a breakdown in communication between the community and the municipality.

During an NCOP oversight visit to the project, as part of the Taking Parliament to the People programme currently underway in Matlosana, officials reported that of the planned 1 667 houses, only 263 were fully complete with others in different stages of completion from foundation to walls.

While community members questioned the expenditure and alleged that the delivered services did not match the amount, officials assured the NCOP that they can fully account for the budget.

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"We can properly account for the R900 million, which a bulk of it went to underground infrastructure. There is a misunderstanding. When we talk about internal infrastructure, we refer to engineering services such sewer systems and water connection that we put up before building the top structures," said the provincial Head of Department for human settlements in the North West, Ms Kgomotso Mahlobo.

Delegation Leader Mr Frederick Badenhorst questioned the department and the municipality on why the building of houses started before bulk infrastructure was in place. The completed houses that have been occupied do not have water and electricity; residents rely on water tankers from the municipality.

Responding to questions about when the area will be electrified, officials said that Eskom has promised electrical connection once 80% of the project is completed. However, this was contradicted by members of the community who reported that they have received written communication from the Integrated National Electrification Programme (INEP) that connection will start in July this year. The failure to supply running water was a result of low pressure from the main plant and plans were underway to acquire additional water pumps to boost the pressure in order to supply the whole community.

The delegation was not impressed with the poor communication between the community and the municipality and advised the officials the address this weakness and ensure the community received regular updates on the development. "Do not wait for the NCOP to come here before meeting the community. You need to arrange regular meetings with the public; give them information about the development, including expenditure breakdown," said Mr Badenhorst.

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The delegation wanted to know if anyone has been held accountable for the delays of the project since inception and did not accept responses that some have left the department. "We need a full report with specific details about any investigations and implicated individuals involved in the deterioration of this project. There is no law that says that if you resign because you have messed up, you cannot be followed. You cannot tell us that people have left and are working for other municipalities. People have been waiting patiently; we want to see progress, people getting their houses and their title deeds," said NCOP Delegate Mr Makhi Feni.

The department and the municipality have committed to providing the NCOP with a detailed report on investigations as well as steps taken and yet to be taken against implicated officials.

Sakhile Mokoena