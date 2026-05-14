Zimbabwe: UN Warns Zimbabwe Over Gender Commission Abolition Plans

United Nations human rights experts have warned that Zimbabwe's proposed constitutional reforms to dissolve the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) could weaken efforts to fight discrimination against women and girls.

The concerns were raised in a formal communication from the UN Working Group on discrimination against women and girls which has questioned plans under Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 to merge the commission into the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

The proposed changes, approved by Cabinet on 10 February 2026 and later gazetted would see the abolition of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission a body created under the 2013 Constitution to promote gender equality and monitor discrimination.

Clause 18 of the Bill seeks to repeal provisions establishing the commission while Clause 19 transfers its functions to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

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In a letter addressed to the government, UN experts said they were concerned that the reforms could reduce the visibility and priority of gender equality issues.

"We are concerned that the Amendment Bill foreseeing the dissolution of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission... could potentially risk deprioritising gender equality issues," the Working Group said.

They warned that the move could have wider consequences for Zimbabwe's obligations under international human rights law.

"The absorption of its functions into the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission would lower the priority of the Government's efforts to ensure the effective enjoyment of human rights and gender equality," the experts added.

The UN body said such a change could send the wrong signal about the country's commitment to eliminating discrimination against women and girls.

"This would set a dangerous precedent and send a concerning message that the achievement of gender equality... is not a top priority for the Government of Zimbabwe," the communication read.

The Working Group reminded authorities that under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women states are required to take "all appropriate measures" to eliminate discrimination and gender-based violence.

"States have a fundamental obligation to pursue, without delay and by all appropriate means, a policy aimed at eliminating discrimination against women," the experts said, citing CEDAW guidelines.

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They also emphasised the importance of dedicated institutions to drive gender equality policies effectively.

"National machineries for the advancement of women... have been important in promoting implementation, monitoring and evaluation, advocacy, and mobilisation of support for policies that advance women," the statement noted.

However, they warned that such institutions often suffer when their mandates are merged or diluted.

"This situation could arise if the Zimbabwe Gender Commission is dissolved and its mandates transferred," the experts cautioned.

The UN group further pointed to findings from a country visit to Zimbabwe in August 2025, during which it had acknowledged the Gender Commission's role but noted its operational challenges.

It said the proposed changes could further weaken the body's ability to function effectively.

"We are of the view that the absorption of the Gender Commission by the Human Rights Commission might further dilute resources granted to ensuring gender equality," the experts said.

The Working Group has asked Zimbabwe's government to clarify whether a gender-impact assessment was conducted and whether stakeholders, particularly women's organisations, were consulted.

It also wants details on how authorities intend to mitigate any negative consequences if the amendment is adopted.