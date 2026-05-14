Zimbabwe: Man Held Over Alleged Fake Army Recruitment Scam

A 42-year-old man from Waterfalls has been arrested for allegedly posing as a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and running a fake recruitment scheme targeting job seekers.

Authorities say Hardlife Nyoni was apprehended by the Zimbabwe Military Police on 13 May in Harare's central business district following a tip-off from members of the public.

According to investigators, Nyoni who is employed as a general hand at Mkoba Teachers College allegedly pretended to be a military official and used social media to lure potential recruits.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The suspect, who works at Mkoba Teachers College as a general hand, was nabbed in Harare Central Business District following a tip-off from members of the public that he was recruiting potential candidates on behalf of the organisation," authorities said.

Investigators allege that Nyoni used the alias "General Talent Nyoni" in a WhatsApp group where he claimed to be facilitating recruitment into the army.

"Sometime this year, the suspect allegedly sent a text message in a WhatsApp group under the alias 'General Talent Nyoni' purportedly saying he was looking for potential candidates for recruitment in the ZNA," authorities said.

One interested applicant reportedly contacted the suspect who allegedly demanded US$100 to help process recruitment claiming the individual did not have the required qualifications.

"He confirmed that indeed, he was recruiting and wanted US$100 to facilitate the process as the applicant had no adequate qualifications needed," authorities said.

However, suspicions reportedly emerged after the applicant noticed irregularities in the process and alerted the Military Police.

Authorities said a trap was then set with the prospective recruit arranging to meet the suspect in Harare's city centre.

"Sensing some abnormalities in the recruitment process, the 'potential' recruit alerted the Military Police and then lured the suspect into town where they met outside Harare Central Police Station to facilitate the transaction," officials said.

Nyoni was arrested during the operation.

At the time of his arrest, authorities say he was allegedly found carrying academic certificates and a pair of handcuffs, items investigators believe were used to reinforce the legitimacy of his alleged scheme.

"At the time of arrest, the suspect was in possession of various academic certificates and a pair of handcuffs, which he was using to authenticate his modus operandi," authorities added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Investigators further allege that Nyoni admitted to using the same tactic on another victim whom he allegedly defrauded of US$200.

"Upon questioning the suspect, he admitted to using the same trick on another victim he defrauded US$200," authorities said.

Nyoni was later handed over to the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Harare Central Police Station for further investigations.

The case has once again highlighted concerns over fake recruitment scams with authorities urging job seekers to verify recruitment announcements through official government channels.