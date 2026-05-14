Rwanda: Bal Playoffs - What Are Shema, Ballo Bringing to RSSB Tigers?

APR star forward Osborn Shema and Malian center Oumar Ballo are the new faces in the RSSB Tigers BBC roster chasing a historic campaign at the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) whose playoffs and finals will take place in Kigali from May 22-31.

The Tigers secured their place in the playoffs after an impressive performance during the Kalahari Conference group phase in Pretoria in April.

The Rwandan side won four of their five games to finish top of the conference ahead of continental heavyweights Al Ahly Ly and Petro de Luanda. They will face FUS Rabat in the quarterfinals.

Ballo replaces Congolese center Viny Okouo in the squad, while Shema comes in for Cadeaux de Dieu Furaha.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

What qualities are they bringing to the roster?

Oumar Ballo

Ballo, a 2.08m, 116kg center, is widely regarded as one of Africa's top big men. The 23-year-old currently plies his trade at Pallacanestro Cantù in Italy's top tier division and is known for his dominant presence in the paint, elite rebounding ability and efficient finishing around the rim.

During his college career in the United States, where he featured for the Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball, Ballo established himself as one of the top rebounders in college basketball, regularly posting impressive numbers on both the offensive and defensive boards.

Offensively, Ballo is highly effective near the basket, shooting over 60 percent from the field. He thrives in pick-and-roll situations, creates space well in the post and uses his strength and size to overpower defenders. His physicality also makes him a strong shot-blocker and interior defender.

However, the Malian center can sometimes struggle defensively when pulled away from the basket, particularly when defending perimeter pick-and-roll situations.

Osborn Shema

The 28-year-old forward brings versatility, teamwork and defensive stability to the Tigers. Known for his unselfish style of play, Shema reads the game well, moves the ball effectively and can contribute offensively with his shooting ability.

Standing at 2.15m, Shema's height gives the Tigers a major advantage defensively through shot-blocking and rebounding, while his outside shooting -- especially from three-point range -- adds another offensive weapon to the team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his time in the United States, Shema earned several accolades, including selection to the Western Junior College Athletic Conference best team and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020.

He missed the opportunity to feature for APR BBC during the 2025 BAL season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for more than a year. Although he has resumed training with the Tigers, it remains unclear whether he has fully regained peak fitness.

Despite the setback, Shema remains one of Rwanda's most experienced players and played a key role in helping the country qualify for the 2023 FIBA AfroCAN tournament. He also featured for several schools in the United States after moving there in 2017 and later graduated from Iona University.