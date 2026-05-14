Rwanda: Mulindi Liberation Museum Set to Be Upgraded

The government is planning a major digital upgrade of the Mulindi Liberation Museum in Gicumbi District as part of efforts to improve the preservation and presentation of Rwanda's liberation history.

The plans were disclosed this week during a budget hearing involving the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) and its affiliated institutions; the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA) and Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO), before the Parliamentary Committee on State Budget and Patrimony.

ALSO READ: The historical significance of Mulindi museum

Speaking during the hearing, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Jean-Damascène Bizimana, said the government is in discussions with partners from China to strengthen the maintenance and management of museums in Rwanda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are considering improved maintenance of museums through ongoing discussions with partners in China, particularly in terms of skills transfer and possible investment," he said.

ALSO READ: Upgraded Mulindi museum to generate Rwf150m annually

The Director General of the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy Robert Masozera said the Mulindi Liberation Museum is among the institution's major ongoing projects.

Masozera said the partnership involves a Chinese cultural heritage museum that specialises in preserving the history of China's revolution.

"In partnership with them, we are exploring how they can help design and install modern exhibitions at the museum," he said.

ALSO READ: A visit to Umulindi w'Intwari: A symbol of selflessness, Heroism and bravery

He added that a memorandum of understanding has already been signed, and a team from China is expected to arrive in Rwanda in June to conduct a joint feasibility study with local experts.

According to Masozera, the study will determine the budget requirements and the type of technology needed for the project.

The museum is expected to incorporate advanced digital technology to enhance visitors' experience and historical presentation.

He explained that the project could take between one and two years to complete.

The museum is located in Nyakabungo Village, Mulindi Cell, Kaniga Sector of Gicumbi District.

For much of the 1990-1994 liberation struggle, Mulindi served as the headquarters of the campaign that liberated the country and later stopped the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On June 9, 1992, Mulindi Hill was officially designated as the base of the liberation struggle, with then Major General Paul Kagame serving as chairperson of the high command.

One of the museum's notable features is an L shaped bunker that once served as President Kagame's office during the liberation struggle.