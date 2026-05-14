Rwanda: Humble Jizzo Ramps Up Push for Urban Boys Reunion

Humble Jizzo has revealed that he is doing everything possible to convince fellow artistes Safi Madiba and Nizzo to reunite the iconic group Urban Boys.

The group's breakup dates back to 2017 when Safi Madiba left to pursue a solo career following reported disagreements with Nizzo. Urban Boys continued as a duo for a while before eventually splitting completely in 2019 after Humble Jizzo relocated to Kenya with his wife.

The New Times understands that the trio has held several discussions about a possible reunion over the years, although efforts to reach a final agreement have so far been unsuccessful.

Despite the setbacks, Humble Jizzo says he has not given up on bringing the group back together, even though all three members are now based in different countries.

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"It's something I always look forward to because I believe our fans deserve more," he said.

"We are all grown-ups now, and everyone seems open to giving it another try. We'll see how it goes."

Reports also suggest that Urban Boys could reunite on stage during the upcoming MTN Iwacu Muzika Festival in July following promising discussions with the event promoters. However, neither the organisers nor the group members have officially confirmed the development.

About Urban Boys

Urban Boys is a pop and R&B group made up of James Manzi, popularly known as Humble Jizzo, Safi Niyibikora alias Safi Madiba, and Muhammed Nshimiyimana, widely known as Nizzo.

Formed in 2008, the trio quickly rose to national fame with the release of their debut album, Icyicaro.

Over the years, the group released more than 70 songs and six studio albums, becoming one of the most successful music groups in Rwanda's modern music history.

In 2016, Urban Boys made history by becoming the first group to win the prestigious Primus Guma Guma Super Star competition, one of the biggest achievements of their career.

Some of the group's most popular songs include Umwanzuro, Till I Die, Aragiye, Adam Na Eva and Wampoye Iki.