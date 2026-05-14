Uganda: Mityana NRM Elderly Leaders Praise 40 Years of NRM Rule, Demand Improved Healthcare

Elderly leaders of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Mityana District have praised the ruling party's 40 years in leadership, saying the government has implemented programmes that have improved the lives of many Ugandans, including senior citizens.

The leaders made the remarks as they joined district NRM officials and other party supporters to celebrate the swearing-in ceremony of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Led by their district chairperson, Kasumba David, the elderly leaders described the NRM era as a period that has brought significant transformation in different sectors, including infrastructure, security, education and social services.

"We have witnessed many positive changes under the NRM government over the last 40 years. As elderly people, we appreciate the peace and development that has enabled many Ugandans to improve their lives," Kasumba said.

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Other leaders noted that despite their advanced age, they were determined to participate in the inauguration ceremony because they consider it an important milestone for both the country and the ruling party.

"Some people may think we are too old to actively participate, but we still have the strength and commitment to support our party and our president," said Namirembe Milky, one of the elderly NRM leaders in the district.

The leaders explained that while they appreciate the achievements registered under the NRM government, they expect the next five years to focus more on improving access to essential services, especially healthcare for elderly people.

"We are hopeful that in the coming term, government will strengthen health services and put more emphasis on the welfare of senior citizens because many elderly people still face challenges accessing proper medical care," Kasumba added.

They also appealed to government to intensify the fight against corruption, arguing that misuse of public resources continues to affect the implementation of government programmes intended to benefit ordinary citizens.

"We want stronger action against corruption so that government programmes can fully reach the people they are intended to help," said Lubega Jamada, another NRM leader in Mityana.

The elderly leaders pledged to work closely with government and local leaders in supporting programmes aimed at improving livelihoods and strengthening accountability at all levels.