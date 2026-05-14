Congo-Kinshasa/Uganda: Uganda Cubs Crush DR Congo 3-0 in Dream Afcon U-17 Opener

The Uganda national under-17 football team announced their arrival at the 2026 TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in style after brushing aside DR Congo national under-17 football team 3-0 in their Group B opener in Morocco on Wednesday.

Playing at Stade Moulay Hassan, the Cubs delivered a disciplined and confident performance to collect maximum points and kick-start their campaign on a high.

Uganda initially adopted a cautious approach, staying organised defensively as DR Congo attempted to dictate the early tempo. However, the Cubs gradually grew into the contest and began creating problems for the Central Africans through quick transitions and dangerous set-piece deliveries.

Their persistence paid off in the 37th minute when forward Owen Mukisa rose highest to head home a well-weighted cross from Trevor Mubiru and give Uganda the lead.

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The goal lifted the Cubs, who continued to press forward in search of another breakthrough before halftime. Deep into stoppage time, Mukisa turned provider with a teasing corner that was powerfully nodded in by Nicholas Kawooya to double Uganda's advantage.

DR Congo returned from the break with renewed urgency and thought they had found a route back into the match midway through the second half, only for their effort to be ruled out for offside.

Uganda goalkeeper Lukyamuzi remained composed whenever called upon, while the backline stood firm under increasing pressure from the Congolese side.

The Cubs suffered a setback in the 80th minute after Trevor Mubiru was sent off for a second booking following a deliberate handball. However, despite being reduced to 10 men, Uganda still found time to add a third goal.

Just a minute after the red card, AbdulShakur Babi sealed the victory with a clinical finish to cap an impressive evening for the East Africans.

Mukisa, who scored once and provided an assist, was named Man of the Match after an influential display that helped Uganda secure one of their biggest results at youth level.

The result leaves Uganda level on three points with Ivory Coast national under-17 football team, who defeated Cameroon national under-17 football team 2-0 in the other Group B fixture.

The Cubs will return to action against Cameroon in their second group match as they continue their push for a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.