Uganda: Covid Came, Curfew Came, Karuma Came - Corruption Is Going, and Now It's Kisanja No Sleep

By Michael Woira

When President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni began his 2021-2026 term, Uganda was still in the shadow of COVID-19. It was not an ordinary start to a political term. The country had just come through a period in which families buried relatives, businesses closed, and many citizens experienced restrictions they had never imagined possible.

A person could not simply leave Kampala and cross into Mpigi without clearance. Roadblocks stood across highways, curfew meant empty roads by 7pm, and homes became offices, schools, and everything else. Uganda recorded more than 171,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3,600 official deaths, but anyone who lived through that period knows the wider social and economic cost was far greater.

The President's evening addresses became a national routine. Many Ugandans remember him not only as Head of State, but also as a guide through uncertainty, speaking about distancing, food discipline, exercise, and personal caution. He once used a weighing scale and posho portions to demonstrate food management. Those moments became part of how ordinary citizens understood leadership during crisis.

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The first year of the term was largely about stabilisation. Schools remained affected, tourism was nearly absent, and traders were only beginning to return to business. Public transport slowly normalised and offices gradually reopened. For many people, 2021 was a year of survival and rebuilding. Government introduced targeted economic interventions to support sectors hit by lockdown while continuing nationwide vaccination campaigns.

This was also the year the message of "Securing Your Future" began shaping government institutions. The theme was not merely political branding; public agencies were repeatedly pushed to deliver visible results. Ministries were tasked with ensuring services reached communities and that post-pandemic recovery became practical and measurable.

In January 2022, Uganda fully reopened schools after nearly two years of closure, one of the longest education shutdowns globally. This marked a major national reset. Parents had lost income, many learners had dropped out, and recovery within the education sector became urgent.

In February 2022, Uganda signed the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the Tilenga Project, the Kingfisher Project, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). This became one of the most significant economic decisions in modern Uganda. After years of exploration, the country finally moved into active petroleum development.

That same year, the Parish Development Model (PDM) was launched nationwide. The concept was simple but ambitious: take financial support directly to the parish level and support household enterprises. SACCOs became central in villages, with funds intended to help households begin or expand income-generating activities.

In 2023, Uganda's economy visibly began moving again. Tourism returned strongly, conferences resumed, and urban business centres regained activity. Uganda Airlines expanded its route network, while the country's diplomatic engagements increased.

The same year also brought renewed national conversation around the Anti-Homosexuality Act, one of the most internationally discussed political decisions in Uganda at the time. Whether one supported or criticised it, the law shaped diplomatic discussions and domestic political debate. Many Ugandans viewed it as a defence of cultural values and national identity.

Construction of Hoima International Airport intensified, directly tied to the oil sector. At the same time, major work on EACOP infrastructure accelerated, creating visible economic activity across the Albertine region.

For many observers, 2024 may be remembered as the most productive year of the term. On 26 September 2024, the Karuma Hydropower Plant was officially commissioned. At 600MW, it became Uganda's largest hydropower station and raised the country's installed electricity capacity to above 2,000MW.

Later, the Karuma Interconnection Project was launched to ensure Karuma power reached Kawanda, Lira, and Olwiyo through 400kV transmission lines. The project significantly strengthened electricity supply to Northern Uganda and West Nile.

Also in 2024, the first phase of the Kampala Flyover Project opened, changing movement within the central business district and signalling the beginning of modern urban traffic redesign. Although the project remains ongoing, many believe it represents a long-term solution to Kampala's growing traffic congestion.

In August 2025, the Nyagak III Hydropower Station was commissioned in West Nile, adding 6.6MW to the national grid. Though smaller than Karuma, it remained significant for a region historically underserved by stable electricity supply.

By this time, seed secondary schools had spread across many sub-counties that previously lacked government schools. In many villages, this became one of the most visible state interventions. Parents who once sent children long distances to study could now access schools within their communities.

Presidential industrial hubs and skilling centres also expanded. Youth training in tailoring, welding, mechanics, ICT, and carpentry increased. The idea was straightforward: equip young people with practical skills so they could create jobs instead of waiting for formal employment opportunities.

By 2026, much of Uganda had normalised from the pandemic years. Travel was fully restored, tourism was active again, city business had recovered, and many large infrastructure projects were either complete or nearing completion. The term had gradually moved from crisis management into visible delivery.

From my own observation while following campaign trails, one message became stronger than all others: household income. The President repeatedly emphasised that every home should have an economic activity. Whether speaking to farmers, urban traders, youth groups, or ghetto communities, the message remained consistent: no household should remain idle.

That is why the phrase "Kisanja No Sleep" carries meaning. It is not about literally avoiding sleep. It is a message of urgency. It suggests that groundwork has already been laid and implementation must now move faster. Wealth creation, anti-corruption efforts, value addition, and production are expected to define the next phase.

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Looking back, the 2021-2026 term may best be described as Uganda's transition from crisis to acceleration. It began with a country recovering from a pandemic and ended with major dams commissioned, oil projects under construction, schools opened, and programmes pushing resources directly into households.

The real test of the next term, however, will be whether these foundations improve everyday life. For the ordinary Ugandan, the measure remains simple: more money at home, better roads, reliable electricity, jobs for young people, and faster service delivery from government offices. That is what will determine whether "Kisanja No Sleep" becomes merely a slogan or a lived reality.

And to those still stuck in the politics of "he won't make it" and "he won't be sworn in," the national conversation may already have moved ahead. The country is working. Development continues. Even those who took an extended "vacation abroad" should remember that Uganda remains home, and the development agenda remains open to everyone.

The road is wide, the projects are many, and there is still space for all citizens to contribute. It is time to reduce the noise, return to the table, and build Uganda together.

Michael Woira

Patriotic Ugandan