Kenya: Ignore Fake Graphic Attributing Inflammatory Remarks to Kenyan President William Ruto Ahead of 2027 General Elections

Ignore fake graphic attributing inflammatory remarks to Kenyan president William Ruto ahead of 2027 general elections

IN SHORT: A graphic that appears to quote Kenyan president William Ruto as threatening other ethnic communities with violence ahead of the 2027 general election is going viral on social media. But it is fabricated.

Kenya is set to go to elections in 2027 and political activities in the country are ramping up as politicians and their supporters seek to gain support. Among the tactics being deployed is political smearing.

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"Tusipopata Kura tutatoa madoadoa yote hii Kenya. Lazima muniheshimu," reads one graphic that uses this tactic, by attributing the quote to Kenyan president William Ruto.

The inflammatory quote translates from Kiswahili as: "If we don't get the votes, we will get rid of all these spots in Kenya. You must respect me."

"Madoadoa" or "spots" is a highly charged political term in Kenya used to refer to "unwanted" ethnic communities in a certain region, especially during election periods. It has previously been used to profile members of the Kikuyu ethnic community living in the Rift Valley region, an area where the Kalenjin ethnic community is the majority.

Kenyan voters have long voted along ethnic lines. Tribalism is prevalent and has led to deadly ethnic clashes, particularly during elections.

Ruto has declared his intention to seek re-election and is facing stiff opposition from former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, who is leading other prominent political leaders in an effort to unseat him.

The graphic and the quote have gone viral, attracting over 200,000 views.

But can they be trusted? We checked.

Fabricated graphic and quote

The graphic has only been published by one source, which has not indicated when and where Ruto is meant to have made these remarks, and does not link to any speech, interview or official source. This is an early sign that the content may be fabricated.

The statement is inflammatory and alarming and would attract local and international media attention, spark condemnation and ignite social media debate. Africa Check found it suspicious that this statement, despite being deeply controversial, was not reported by any credible media outlet.

It is unlikely that Ruto, who has tried to project himself as a national leader, would risk damaging his reputation with such divisive remarks that could cost him votes in 2027.

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We found no evidence that Ruto made such sensitive remarks, threatening violence against other communities in the country. The supposed quote should be ignored.