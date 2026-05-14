Mozambique: Voters' Rolls Finally Confirm Zanu-PF Fraudulently Registered Supporters for Mozambique's Election

Official voters' rolls from Mozambique's 2024 elections reveal fraudulent registrations, including Zanu-PF activists and Zimbabweans without voting rights.

Official voters' rolls from the 2024 Mozambican elections contain the names of two Zanu-PF activists and a number of Zimbabweans who do not hold Mozambican citizenship, and who had no legal right to vote in that country's election.

Some of those Zimbabweans who registered went on to vote, fraudulently, in Mozambique's 2024 elections.

Hundreds more names which appear on these Mozambican voters' rolls are suspicious, because those names can be matched to Zimbabwean citizens residing in the same area where the registration of Mozambican diaspora voters on this roll took place: Zimbabwe's Masvingo Province.

These findings build on a Southern Africa Accountability Journalism Project (SA AJP) exposé from May last year which showed that voter registration in Masvingo Urban and Nemanwa had likely been captured by Zanu-PF operatives working to drum up support for Frelimo, Mozambique's ruling party and long-time ally of Zanu-PF.

The voters' rolls, given to the SA AJP by the Pan-African Lawyers Union (Palu), contain the names of 2,475 people who were registered to vote in the elections from Masvingo Province.

Palu has formally challenged the outcomes of the 2024 Mozambican elections, in which Frelimo claimed victory, citing alleged human rights violations and electoral irregularities, including...