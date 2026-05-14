Egypt's Byit Expands to UAE With Digital Tools for Brokers

Byit, an Egypt-born proptech startup, has expanded into the UAE and launched new AI tools for real estate brokers, as it seeks to connect Egyptian property supply with buyers across the Gulf.

The company has established Byit Ventures in the UAE, giving it a base to support cross-border real estate transactions and reach GCC-based investors. The move follows a funding round backed by A15, Beltone Holding and angel investors.

Byit's platform helps brokers match clients with properties using data, market insights and personalized recommendations. Its new tools support market analysis, client management, lead handling and broker performance tracking, to help agents close deals faster.

The company says it works with more than 40,000 freelance brokers, more than 450 developer partners and more than 1,000 mapped projects. Its model is built around giving brokers access to inventory, data and higher commission opportunities outside traditional real estate networks.

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Byit plans to expand further across the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia expected to be part of its next phase. The company is betting that AI, broker networks and cross-border demand can create a more efficient channel for selling Egyptian real estate to regional investors.

Key Takeaways

Byit's UAE expansion shows how proptech companies are moving from listing platforms to transaction infrastructure. Real estate in Egypt and the Gulf is still broker-led, relationship-driven and often fragmented. That creates problems for buyers, developers and agents, including poor data, repeated leads, weak matching and slow deal cycles. Byit is trying to solve that by giving brokers tools for lead generation, property matching, client follow-up and market insight. The UAE base also matters because it places the company closer to Gulf investors who buy Egyptian property for yield, lifestyle, currency exposure or family use. For Egypt, that could support foreign currency inflows into real estate. For brokers, it could open cross-border sales without needing a large office network. The risk is execution. Real estate transactions depend on trust, regulation, documentation, payment flows and after-sales service. AI can improve matching and workflow, but the company must prove that it can turn broker activity into completed sales at scale.