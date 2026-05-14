South Africa: New Liliesleaf Farm CEO Pledges to Revive the Historic Landmark

In the heart of Johannesburg lies Liliesleaf Farm, a beautiful and tranquil space that carries the weight of South Africa's rich history and the struggle for freedom. In the 1960s, Liliesleaf Farm was used as a secret meeting house by South Africa's prominent icons, including Nelson Mandela and Ahmed Kathrada. This is where plans for liberation were carefully structured and the site of the arrest of those who came to be known as the Rivonia trialists.

After closing due to COVID-19 restrictions, the museum has reopened but is still struggling to attract pre-pandemic foot traffic. However, newly appointed CEO Thabiso Motau is confident that the farm will soon bounce back as it remains a site of national and international significance.

"Liliesleaf is more than a museum; it is a living symbol of resistance, courage, and the struggle for freedom. Leading the site is a responsibility to survivors, to history, and to young people who must inherit an honest account of our past. Personally, it means honouring those who sacrificed, safeguarding the physical place, and translating its lessons into programmes that inspire active citizenship today," said Motau.

Motau's appointment marks a new chapter for the farm. He has developed plans to take the site to greater heights while maintaining its historical integrity.

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"My vision is for Liliesleaf to be a dynamic national heritage hub that is preserved and professionally managed. It has to be historically rigorous and creatively programmed so the site is both a place of remembrance and a catalyst for civic education. I want Liliesleaf to model inclusive storytelling, to host critical conversations about justice and democracy, and to be financially resilient so it can serve communities for decades to come," he said.

The effects of COVID-19 have set the farm back, but this does not deter Motau's plans to bring the site back to life and return it to the tourism map.

"Pre-COVID-19, the site was active and the numbers were there. It was amazing. Post-COVID-19, the numbers are still low. The information circulating about the site being closed really affects us in terms of visitor numbers," said Motau.

According to Motau, the team behind Liliesleaf Farm is working hard to restore visitor figures and return the farm to the heritage map. Through discussions held with the South African Museums Association (SAMA) and the Department of Tourism, Liliesleaf Farm is slowly making its way back into the tourism sector.

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"These kinds of engagements are part and parcel of putting the farm back on the map and back into the tourism space, because that's where our numbers come from," said Motau.

Apart from preserving the farm's history and significance, Motau says ensuring long-term financial sustainability is a top priority under his leadership.

Tour guide Tracey Rapelego at Liliesleaf Farm museum in Rivonia, originally a safe house for the underground African National Congress (ANC) leadership. OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell

"Our approach combines diversified revenue streams, earned income from admissions and events, targeted fundraising, corporate partnerships, and grant funding, alongside tighter cost management."

Having built a foundation in public administration and holding a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff Metropolitan University, Motau believes he has the necessary grounding to take the farm forward.

As he embarks on this new journey, Motau hopes to build a site that honours its rich legacy while steering it towards a future of impact and relevance for South African communities. For him, preserving the history of the farm is the utmost priority in this new chapter.

This story first appeared on EyeWitness News.